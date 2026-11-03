Bournemouth Developer Demolishes Illegal Wall Blocking Sea View

Vivir Estates removes a 16ft brick wall in Bournemouth after planning officials reject replacement screens, resolving a dispute that cost a resident £50k in property value.

Vivir Estates has finally demolished a 16ft by 6ft brick wall in Bournemouth, Dorset, that was obstructing the sea view of resident Liz Bates. The removal follows a prolonged legal battle where a planning inspector ruled the structure was illegal and imposed a harmful overbearing impact on the neighboring property. The wall, which was constructed without permission 14 months ago, is estimated to have reduced the value of Mrs. Bates's home by £50,000.

Inspector Orders Removal Of Brick Wall

The core mechanism of this resolution involved a strict planning enforcement decision that left Vivir Estates with no alternative but to dismantle the physical barrier. The original 16ft by 6ft brick wall blocked the view from the balcony of Liz Bates, a 43-year-old property inspector. A planning inspector determined that the wall far exceeded modest standards and caused significant visual harm to the resident's property. This ruling mandated the immediate demolition of the structure to restore the visual amenity of the home.

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Instead of complying with the initial order, developer Eddie Fitzsimmons attempted to circumvent the decision by submitting a new planning application. His proposal sought to replace the solid brick wall with a frosted screen, which would have continued to obscure the sea view for Mrs. Bates. This tactical maneuver was designed to maintain privacy for the development while technically altering the nature of the obstruction. The strategy relied on the ambiguity of whether a transparent or semi-transparent barrier would constitute a material harm.

BCP Council Rejects Frosted Screen Plan

The Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council unanimously rejected the developer's proposal for a frosted glass screen, asserting that the visual blockage remained unacceptable. Chris Miell of Pure Town Planning represented Vivir Estates, arguing that the inspector's original decision only targeted the specific roof terrace design previously proposed. Miell contended that the glass screen would not cause material harm to neighboring living conditions and would overcome the concerns raised by the inspector regarding the overbearing nature of the previous structure.

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Despite the argument from the planning officer that the scheme would not have a materially harmful impact, the councillors strongly opposed the approval. Councillor Patrick Canavan expressed frustration over the repetitive nature of the dispute, asking how many times the council must say no to allow residents peace. Councillor Brian Hitchcock added that the wall should have been removed 12 months ago, highlighting the excessive delay in enforcing the initial ruling. This unanimous rejection forced the demolition of the wall that had stood for over a year.

Resident Fears Repeated Legal Obstruction

Liz Bates expressed deep frustration with the ordeal, describing the experience as hitting her head against a brick wall. Although the physical barrier is gone, she fears that Vivir Estates will submit another application within a couple of months to rebuild an obstruction. She noted that scaffolding had been visible for weeks, with builders only starting work on the wall mere hours before the final council meeting. This timing suggests a pattern of last-minute resistance to planning enforcement.

Mrs. Bates, who works as a property inspector, stated that she could not fully celebrate the removal of the wall due to the ongoing stress and uncertainty. She argued that any kind of wall or terrace was illegal and would harm her living conditions, regardless of the material used. The developer's attempts to install a screen on a 15 square meter roof terrace were criticized by residents as a tactic to protect their investment at the expense of local amenity. The physical removal is a victory, but the legal battle over future construction plans continues.

Larger Dispute Over Southbourne Development

This specific dispute is part of a larger conflict involving the Southbourne Crossroads Car Park site, which is being developed into four cliff-top apartment blocks. The two and four-storey blocks, comprising 27 flats, are being built on a former council car park in front of 24 existing properties. The site was put up for sale by the council in 2017 when it was underused, but plans were initially denied after significant local opposition.

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Vivir Estates appealed the initial refusals, and a planning inspector sided with the developer despite 1,500 locals objecting to the plans. Mrs. Bates is one of about 100 residents who have claimed their lives have been ruined by the development in the affluent Southbourne area. Fellow residents Lucy Beale and Hannah Perrins-Hill have also voiced strong objections, with Mrs. Perrins-Hill describing the existing structures as a monstrosity that should be removed. The community remains vigilant against further encroachments by Vivir Estates, which has been approached for comment regarding the final demolition.