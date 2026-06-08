Bournemouth Star Junior Kroupi Attracts Premier League Interest

France U21 forward Junior Kroupi has impressed in his debut Premier League season, drawing attention from top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City. Bournemouth value him at £86 million and expect him to stay at least one more season.

Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football after an impressive debut Premier League season. The 19-year-old France U21 international joined the Cherries from Lorient last summer and quickly adapted to English football, scoring crucial goals and showcasing a creative spark that caught the attention of several top clubs.

Despite a slow start to the campaign, Kroupi finished the season strongly, earning praise from manager Andoni Iraola for his development and work rate. Reports suggest that Bournemouth value the striker at around £86 million, with Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City all monitoring his situation. Even reigning European champions PSG have been linked with a move, though Kroupi is reportedly keen on staying in England for now.

Iraola has been instrumental in Kroupi's growth, emphasizing improvements beyond goal-scoring. The Spaniard said, 'His finishing is top for me, but we had to work a lot with him. He has become a much better player. In the past month, he has allowed us to put out a very offensive line-up because he is giving us the work rate so we can keep it all together and not suffer defensively.

' Iraola also predicted that Kroupi would receive more playing time next season, hinting at a long-term plan for the youngster. The club expects Kroupi to stay at the Vitality Stadium for at least another year unless the player or his representatives push for a departure, according to reports.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged his old club to consider entering the race for Kroupi. Saha acknowledged the forward's potential but cautioned that United might need an experienced option given their current attacking setup.

'He can definitely score goals, but the pressure at United is immense. One more year of regular football would help him gain the confidence needed for such a big move,' Saha commented. With interest from multiple elite clubs and a hefty price tag, Kroupi's future remains a key storyline in the upcoming transfer windows.

Bournemouth fans will hope to see him develop further under Iraola's guidance, while suitors weigh their options for a player who could define the next generation of attacking talent in the Premier League





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