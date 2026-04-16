Bournemouth to Gran Canaria Jet Diverted to Faro Due to Cabin Aroma

A Jet2 flight carrying holidaymakers from Bournemouth to Gran Canaria was diverted to Faro, Portugal, due to a precautionary measure involving an aroma detected in the cabin. The incident prompted a red code alert at Faro Airport, with emergency services on standby. The flight landed safely, and a replacement aircraft will transport passengers to their destination.

A busy holiday flight, Jet2 flight LS3643, bound for Gran Canaria from Bournemouth experienced an unexpected diversion, landing in Faro, Portugal, this afternoon. The reason cited for the diversion was the detection of an aroma within the aircraft's cabin, prompting the flight crew to take a precautionary measure. While the nature of the aroma was not immediately specified beyond being a faint smell, it was sufficient for the highly trained crew to deem a diversion necessary for the safety and comfort of passengers.

This decision led to the activation of a red code alert at Faro Airport, a high-level emergency response protocol that mobilizes all necessary emergency services. Upon arrival at Faro Airport around 12:25 pm local time, the aircraft was met by a significant contingent of emergency response vehicles. Local sources confirmed the mobilization of numerous units, including firefighters, police, and ambulance services, as part of the standard procedure for such alerts.

Fortunately, the aircraft, a Boeing 737, landed safely without any compromise to passenger safety. A spokesperson for Jet2 issued a statement acknowledging the incident, emphasizing that safety was never at risk. They explained that the crew elected to divert to Faro as a precautionary measure after an aroma was detected. The airline has arranged for a standby aircraft to fly the affected passengers from Faro to Gran Canaria, and has extended a sincere apology for the unavoidable delay to their travel plans.

This incident, though resolved safely, serves as a reminder of the rigorous safety protocols in place within the aviation industry and the preparedness of airports to handle potential emergencies. The diversion of flight LS3643 echoes a similar incident that occurred in December of the previous year, when another Jet2 flight from London Stansted to the Canary Islands was diverted to Faro Airport due to a reported issue with engine number one, which also triggered a red alert.

In that instance, the Boeing 737 was en route to Fuerteventura. Faro Airport's Civil Protection department had mobilized a substantial response, with over 80 responders and 35 vehicles on standby. Further adding to the string of diversions that month, a Ryanair flight, FR1667, traveling from Fuerteventura to Bristol, had to divert to Lanzarote due to a mid-air toilet malfunction shortly after departure.

These occurrences, while varied in their specific causes, highlight the dynamic nature of air travel and the swift, decisive actions taken by flight crews and airport authorities to ensure passenger well-being when unforeseen circumstances arise. The focus remains on the safe and secure continuation of journeys, even when faced with unexpected challenges.





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Flight Diversion Faro Airport Gran Canaria Emergency Landing Cabin Incident

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