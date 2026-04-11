Bowyer Tops Practice Session at Texas Motor Speedway

Clint Bowyer sets the pace with the fastest lap in a practice session at Texas Motor Speedway, ahead of Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin. Key drivers showcase their speed as they prepare for the race. Full results included.

Clint Bowyer showcased impressive speed during a practice session at Texas Motor Speedway , setting the fastest lap with an average speed of 188.679 mph. This lap time, achieved about two-thirds of the way through the 50-minute session, ultimately secured him the top spot.

Bowyer's performance is noteworthy, especially considering his track record at Texas. In 27 career starts at the speedway, he has yet to secure a victory, but has consistently demonstrated competitiveness with four top-five and twelve top-ten finishes. His runner-up position in March, where Denny Hamlin won, underscores his potential at the venue. This practice session highlighted the ongoing pursuit of optimal performance ahead of the race.<\/p>

Kurt Busch followed closely behind Bowyer, securing the second-fastest lap at 188.324 mph. Denny Hamlin, the eventual winner of the March race, finished third with a speed of 187.500 mph, and was also the fastest of the playoff drivers in the session. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones completed the top five. The top ten were rounded out by Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Kevin Harvick, demonstrating a strong field of contenders. Notable, however, was the absence of Ryan Blaney and J.J. Yeley from the final fifteen minutes of practice. This was due to a penalty incurred for being late to the garage for qualifying the previous weekend at Martinsville Speedway, affecting their track time. The session gave valuable data points for teams to refine their setups and strategies for the race, further intensifying the competition.<\/p>

The practice session at Texas Motor Speedway provided key insights into the competitive landscape, setting the stage for an exciting race. The detailed results show a wide range of lap times, indicating varied strategies and car setups among the teams. Significant gaps between the top contenders and the rest of the field suggest differing levels of optimization and the impact of track conditions. Several drivers, including Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, also posted competitive times, hinting at their potential for strong performances during the race. The data from these practice laps offers essential indicators for understanding the evolving dynamics of the race, adding layers of anticipation and strategy to the upcoming competition. The incident with Blaney and Yeley served as a reminder of the importance of adhering to the rules and of precision in preparation, factors that can significantly influence a driver's ability to compete at the highest level.<\/p>

Here are the results: 1 Clint Bowyer 188.679 mph; 2 Kurt Busch 188.574 mph; 3 Denny Hamlin 188.324 mph; 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 187.565 mph; 5 Erik Jones 187.559 mph; 6 Aric Almirola 187.493 mph; 7 Alex Bowman 187.448 mph; 8 Martin Truex Jr. 187.311 mph; 9 Jimmie Johnson 187.298 mph; 10 Kevin Harvick 187.026 mph; 11 William Byron 186.922 mph; 12 Kyle Busch 186.916 mph; 13 Kyle Larson 186.767 mph; 14 Ryan Newman 186.522 mph; 15 Joey Logano 186.477 mph; 16 Chris Buescher 186.445 mph; 17 Paul Menard 186.400 mph; 18 Matt DiBenedetto 186.380 mph; 19 Daniel Suarez 186.220 mph; 20 Ryan Preece 186.162 mph; 21 Ty Dillon 186.021 mph; 22 Austin Dillon 185.771 mph; 23 Ryan Blaney 185.663 mph; 24 Brad Keselowski 185.605 mph; 25 Daniel Hemric 185.484 mph; 26 Chase Elliott 185.293 mph; 27 Darrell Wallace Jr. 184.818 mph; 28 Michael McDowell 184.559 mph; 29 John Hunter Nemechek 184.508 mph; 30 Parker Kligerman 184.225 mph; 31 David Ragan 183.780 mph; 32 Corey Lajoie 183.692 mph; 33 Ross Chastain 182.174 mph; 34 J.J. Yeley 181.837 mph; 35 Landon Cassill 181.153 mph; 36 Garrett Smithley 180.421 mph; 37 Quin Houff 180.042 mph; 38 Josh Bilicki 179.922 mph; 39 Joe Nemechek 178.171 mph<\/p>





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Texas Motor Speedway Clint Bowyer Practice Session Speed

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carlisle football fans to cycle to Truro for gameThe men are raising money for Motor Neurone Disease and cancer research charities.

Read more »

Researchers discover how motor proteins selectively transport neuronal cargoIntracellular transport is a vital process that allows cells to move proteins and other molecules to specific locations.

Read more »

Parker Kligerman to join Kaulig Ram for Texas NASCAR Truck raceKligerman is a proven winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Read more »

Christopher Bell Wins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Bristol Motor SpeedwayChristopher Bell, driving for Halmar-Friesen Racing, secured victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading after a late-race restart. The race was filled with drama, strategy shifts, and several cautions, including incidents involving Eckes and Heim, before Bell clinched his eighth career win.

Read more »

NASCAR Ejects Team Members After Bristol Inspection FailuresNASCAR penalized five teams at Bristol Motor Speedway for failing pre-race inspection twice, leading to the ejection of four car chiefs and one engineer. The affected teams include those of Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Cole Custer, Chad Finchum, and Michael McDowell. These teams will forfeit their pit stall selection but can still qualify and avoid in-race penalties. Similar inspection issues have occurred earlier in the 2026 season at Darlington, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

Read more »

Blaney Claims Bristol Pole PositionRyan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford secured pole position at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap time of 15.101s. Championship leader Tyler Reddick qualified second, while Riley Herbst achieved his best career qualifying result. Other notable qualifiers include Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and William Byron.

Read more »