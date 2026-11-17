Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died aged 31, three months after suffering a serious brain injury during his fight against Gary Cully in Dublin. He had been in a medically induced coma since August.

Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31, three months after suffering a serious brain injury in the ring. The Limerick-born fighter passed away on Monday surrounded by his family, having been in a medically induced coma since August.

Reeves was carried out of the ring on a stretcher following his defeat to his countryman Gary Cully at the 3Arena in Dublin on 1 August. He was admitted to hospital in a critical but stable condition and later underwent surgery after being placed in a medically induced coma. There had been hope Reeves would be transferred to another hospital before Christmas, but he contracted an infection that led to his death over the weekend.

Also read Irish Boxer Lee Reeves Dies Aged 31 After Serious Injury in Dublin Bout

Lee Reeves Professional Boxing Record

The Irish southpaw, nicknamed El Champo, had won 16 of his 18 professional bouts since turning professional in 2018. He had been challenging Cully for the vacant BUI Celtic light-welterweight title. Reeves was knocked down twice in the 10th round against Cully before being taken out of the ring. The tragic news was announced by his friend and coach Jonathan O'Brien, who paid tribute to Reeves in a poignant statement on social media.

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O'Brien wrote: Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end. We love you so much, rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates. Look over your sisters and your father, give them the strength to get through this. We love you Lee.

His promoter Queensberry Promotions also issued a statement. Everyone at Queensberry is devastated to learn of the passing of Lee Reeves. This is heartbreaking news, the statement read. Lee was a fine young man and a credit to the sport.

Tributes Pour In From Boxing Community

He will be sorely missed, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him. Our deepest condolences go to Lee's family, friends and those who loved him. We ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly difficult time. In his tribute message for his opponent, Cully admitted he was still in shock at how their match had ended.

I still remember the stadium days when I used to watch Lee in the nationals, the weight above me, and I would always be impressed by his fights and his flashy gear, Cully wrote. What a character and a gent. It has never been nothing but love between us champ, cannot really believe I am writing this but RIP brother. Reeves had been placed in a medically induced coma and later underwent surgery.

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Reeves Infection Led To Fatal Outcome

A report said there had been hope he would be transferred to another hospital before Christmas, only for him to contract an infection that led to his death over the weekend. Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world following the announcement of his death. Reeves, who was born in Limerick, had built a reputation as a determined competitor during his professional career.

His death comes after three months in a coma, during which his family and friends maintained a vigil at his bedside. The infection he contracted proved fatal, ending a fight he had waged since his August bout. The boxing community has been left devastated by the loss of a fighter described as a credit to the sport and a fine young man.