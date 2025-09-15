Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Found Dead at 46

Ricky Hatton, a beloved British boxing icon, was found dead at his home. Known for his courage and charisma in the ring, Hatton had openly battled mental health struggles in recent years.

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton , found dead at his home, had been candid about his mental health battles throughout his career, often speaking out in an attempt to help others. The 46-year-old Manchester fighter was one of the UK's most beloved sports figures during his prime, achieving world champion status. Despite his last professional bout being 13 years ago, Hatton was scheduled to return to the ring this December to face professional boxer Eisa Al Dah in Dubai, as reported by the Mirror.

Tragically, Manchester police confirmed the discovery of a body at Hatton's residence, stating that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A spokesperson said: 'We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious.' Hatton's remarkable and successful boxing career, along with his appearance on ITV's Dancing on Ice last year, was overshadowed by personal struggles in recent years. The boxing legend was open about his battle with mental health, disclosing that he felt suicidal after losing a fight to Manny Pacquiao in 2009. The rift with his parents, stemming from a bitter financial dispute in 2009, culminated in a physical altercation with his father in a car park. This followed a strained relationship with his long-time trainer. However, Hatton's troubles initiated 16 months prior to this event, during his first professional loss against Floyd Mayweather in 2007. He confessed that the defeat was 'very hard for me to swallow', but his spirits lifted five months later when he returned to the ring, defeating Juan Lazcano in his hometown of Manchester. The breakdown with his longtime trainer and close friend, Billy Graham, preceded his brutal knockout by Pacquiao in the second round of their bout. 'Shortly after that, I fell out with my mum and dad,' he shared with Man Magazine. 'You can see how my mind was going up and down and up and down.' 'And then I was just sat in my living room, thinking to myself, 'You've got no boxing no more, you can't share what you've done with your mum and dad, you can't share it with your trainer, you haven't got a wife anymore...' I thought, 'What do I need to be here for?'' Hatton continued: 'I didn't want to be here, I really didn't. Back in the day, when I was in a really, really bad place, I just used to sit in the house and not leave the house. I used to just dwell on things. I think the more time you give yourself to just sit there and ponder, the worse it gets. You go under.' At the time, the promising end of his career, coupled with these other factors, wreaked havoc on his mental health. The Manchester boxer also spoke candidly about this period, revealing: 'I had a knife at my wrist every night. 'I had the bottle to get in the ring with anyone but knew I couldn’t do the one thing I wanted to do. I didn’t have the bottle to slit my wrists.' He added: 'On my own at home I was having panic attacks and crying because of not being able to until I ended up thinking, 'I’ll drink and drug myself to death.'' Hatton courageously confessed that he believed a 'stigma' prevents many from voicing their struggles, and he didn't want to 'burden' his loved ones with the 'grief of me being suicidal and wanting to kill myself'. After welcoming his daughter, Millie, Hatton sought help from a psychiatrist, revealing that he begged for guidance, ''You need to tell me what I'm going to do. I can't do it on my own. I need help. You need to tell me today what to do, otherwise I won't be here next week... I'm going to kill myself'





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Obituaries Ricky Hatton Boxing Death Mental Health Manchester

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies aged 46Ricky Hatton was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester

Read more »

Updates as tributes pour in for boxing legend Ricky Hatton who has died aged 46The Stockport-born fighter was 46 years old

Read more »

Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Found Dead at Home in Greater ManchesterHatton, a former world champion, was 46 years old.

Read more »

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton found dead at home in Greater ManchesterThe Stockport-born fighter was 46 years old

Read more »

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton found dead at his home at the age of 46Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and his all-action style made him one of the most popular fighters in the first decade of the new century.

Read more »

Ricky Hatton dead: Boxing champion Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46'Rest well, Ricky. You'll always have your place in the ring,' boxer Amir Khan says as tributes pour in.

Read more »