Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Passes Away at 46

Beloved boxer Ricky Hatton, known for his fighting spirit and charismatic personality, has died at the age of 46. His family has released a statement praising his kindness, humour, and loyalty.

Ricky Hatton 's family has released a heartfelt statement eulogizing the late boxer, highlighting his kindness, humor, loyalty, and the profound impact he had on everyone who knew him. The 46-year-old boxing legend tragically passed away at his Manchester home on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that transcends his remarkable achievements in the ring. Born and raised in Manchester , Hatton rose to prominence as one of Britain's most beloved fighters.

He achieved the pinnacle of his career in 2005 when he captured the IBF welterweight title in his hometown, defeating Kostya Tszyu at the Manchester Arena. His career peaks shone brightly, including bouts against legendary fighters Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Despite ultimately losing both of these high-profile fights, which unfortunately plunged him into a period of deep depression, Hatton persevered. He emerged from his darkness in recent years, finding solace and purpose in training aspiring fighters and openly discussing his mental health struggles, as reported by the Mirror.In their official statement, Hatton's family conveyed their immense grief while emphasizing the numerous lives their son and brother touched. They described him as a son, father, grandfather, brother, and true friend, emphasizing his generous heart and infectious smile. They acknowledged the world remembers him as a boxing champion, a man who gave his all inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it. They underscored his humility, fighting spirit, and unwavering love for the sport. Beyond his accolades and the roaring crowds, Hatton remained grounded, never forgetting his humble beginnings. They expressed their sorrow, asking for privacy as they navigate their loss while finding comfort in the overwhelming love and support from the community.The outpouring of grief and respect for Hatton was palpable, with tributes pouring in from across the boxing world. Manny Pacquiao, one of Hatton's most notable opponents, expressed his condolences on Instagram, remembering him as a great fighter and a kind man. He acknowledged the unforgettable moments they shared in boxing history and the respect and sportsmanship Perry displayed throughout their encounters. Pacquiao's message acknowledged Hatton's bravery both inside and outside the ring, highlighting his strength throughout his life's journey. A minute's applause was held before Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in honor of Hatton. Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Hatton's family, expressing his devastation at the news before a significant game





