Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Passes Away at 46

Ricky Hatton , the beloved British boxer known as 'The Hitman', tragically passed away at the age of 46. His body was discovered at his Manchester residence on Sunday, September 14th, 2023, by Greater Manchester Police. While the death is not considered suspicious, its suddenness has left the boxing world and fans worldwide in mourning. Hatton, who last fought professionally in 2012, was preparing for a comeback fight scheduled for December.

He was also eagerly anticipating Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, a fixture he would never see. Hatton's life was marked by both incredible triumphs and deeply personal struggles. In a candid interview with the Mirror earlier this year, Hatton openly discussed his battles with depression, a revelation that came after a difficult period in his life in 2007. He used his platform to advocate for mental health awareness, sharing his story and offering support to others facing similar challenges. Hatton found solace in helping others, proclaiming that assisting those with mental health struggles was his 'medicine.' He actively engaged with organizations like Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and delivered inspiring speeches about his personal journey to recovery.The outpouring of grief following Hatton's passing is a testament to his legacy both inside and outside the boxing ring. Fellow boxers and sports figures, including Tyson Fury and Chris Eubank Jr., expressed their condolences and shared memories of the legendary fighter. Tyson Fury took to social media to remember Hatton as a legend, stating 'There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton.' Chris Eubank Jr. offered his condolences with a message of respect, 'Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you.' The loss of Ricky Hatton leaves a void in the world of boxing and beyond. His courage, honesty, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations to come





