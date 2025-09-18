Boxing World Mourns the Loss of Legend Ricky Hatton

Former world champion Ricky Hatton was found dead at his home on Sunday. The 46-year-old boxer, known for his relentless style and passionate fan base, was scheduled to make his comeback to the ring in December. His loss has sent shockwaves through the boxing community.

The boxing world and beyond are reeling from the tragic news of Ricky Hatton 's passing. Greater Manchester Police reported finding the 46-year-old former world champion deceased at his home in Hyde on Sunday morning. There are no suspected foul play. Hatton, known for his relentless fighting style and passionate fan base, officially retired from boxing in 2012 with a record of 45-3, boasting victories over notable opponents.

He had recently announced his comeback, scheduled to face UAE fighter Eisa Al Dah in Dubai in December. Despite sustaining an eye injury at an Oasis concert that prevented him from attending the press conference, Hatton spoke to the media via video call, expressing his enthusiasm for the fight. Despite retiring from the ring, Hatton remained connected to the sporting world and even shared a brief romance with Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney. The pair met during their time on Dancing on Ice last year, after knowing each other for two decades. Although their relationship ended in December, they remained friends. Sweeney took to Instagram to express surprise and sadness over the news, sharing a video of Hatton's June announcement about his comeback. Hatton's passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow boxers and the sporting community. Tyson Fury paid tribute on social media, calling him 'a legend,' while Chris Eubank Jr described Hatton's passing as a 'sad day for boxing.' The Ring Magazine, where Hatton was previously a featured champion, also expressed their condolences. The sporting world remembers Ricky Hatton not only for his fighting prowess but also his unwavering dedication to the sport and his ability to connect with fans





