Boy, 13, Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Blaze at Welsh Rugby Club

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a blaze at a Welsh rugby club.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a blaze at a Welsh rugby club.

The younger boy was saved by heroic members at Trimsaran RFC, in Carmarthenshire, after he became trapped in a burning container. The unit was set on fire deliberately, police said, and emergency services rushed to the scene at around 6pm after plumes of smoke were spotted billowing into the air. The 11-year-old was rushed to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where he remains, after being badly burnt. A teenager, 13, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson.

He has been released on bail while a probe continues. Trimsaran RFC is best known as being the home club of rugby legend and BBC commentator Jonathan Davies. A statement released by the club in the wake of the incident read: I'm sure that a lot of people are aware that there was an issue on our fields on Saturday afternoon where one of our storage containers were set on fire causing a lot of damage to our equipment.

The main thing is that a young boy was trapped inside and only got out due to the heroism of some of our club members. An 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he became trapped in a burning container at Trimsaran RFC on Saturday Police and fire crews rushed to the scene after the boy was pulled from the blaze by heroic members of the rugby club Plumes of smoke were seen billowing above the container after the fire erupted at around 6pm on Saturday The club thanked its members and the emergency services for their work in responding to the blaze.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a fire at Trimsaran Rugby Club on Saturday, May 23 at around 6.15pm. A container was allegedly set alight deliberately, causing extensive damage to the container and its contents. An 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries during the incident and remains in a stable condition in hospital. A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and attempted murder.

They have been released on conditional bail. The investigation is ongoing. A spokesman for Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said: At 6.15pm on Saturday, May 23, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Llanelli, Pont-iets and Kidwelly Fire Stations were mobilised to an incident at Trimsaran Rugby Social Club. The crews responded to a fire involving one shipping container used for storage.

The crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, e-draulic spreaders, ladders and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire. The fire had spread to a neighbouring property and affected its roof space. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 7.56pm





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Attempted Murder Arson Welsh Rugby Club Trimsaran RFC Jonathan Davies

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