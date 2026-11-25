An inquest has opened into the death of three-year-old Thiago Wall, who choked on a bowl of food at Cosy Toes Nursery in Middleton on November 2 and died three days later.

A three-year-old boy died after choking on a bowl of food at his nursery just days after his birthday, an inquest has heard. Thiago William Wall was taken to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on November 2 following the incident at the Cosy Toes nursery on Mainway East in Middleton.

Thiago William Wall Dies After Choking

He died three days later on November 5 despite medical intervention. An inquest was opened and adjourned by a coroner in a brief hearing on Wednesday morning at Rochdale Coroner's Court. The provisional cause of death was given as choking on a bowl of food. A CT scan found Thiago had suffered an unsurvivable hypoxic brain injury.

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The inquest heard the toddler had a hypoxic brain injury, which can be a result of decreased oxygen supply to the brain. Thiago William Wall was born on October 26, 2023, in Manchester. Police coroner's officer Kathy Skelton confirmed the contents of a report to senior coroner Joanne Kearsley at the hearing. His date of birth meant he had only recently turned three.

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The court heard Thiago was taken to hospital on November 2 and remained there for a number of days before he died on November 5 with his parents by his side. Ms Kearsley said Thiago was at the nursery on November 2 when there was an incident there in which he was found to be choking. The court heard the Greater Manchester Police investigation would take months rather than weeks and no date was set for a full inquest.

Ms Kearsley said: I am sure everybody would wish to express our condolences to Thiago's family. No family members were present at the hearing. Photos from the scene at the time of the incident showed a large response with three police vehicles, an ambulance and a rapid response paramedic car. The air ambulance was also pictured landing nearby.

Cosy Toes Nursery Closed Following Incident

The nursery - and three other nurseries owned by Cosy Toes Ltd - remain closed. The Cosy Toes nursery was closed following Thiago's death. Representatives for the nursery described Thiago as a wonderful and beautiful child. A spokesman added: We are all heartbroken to hear of the tragic news of the child's passing.

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He was a wonderful and beautiful child, and our thoughts and prayers are all with his family at this terrible time. We will of course give our fullest possible assistance in every way possible to the enquiries that must rightly follow this tragic event. Ofsted has suspended Cosy Toes Nursery's registration following the incident, meaning the nursery will be closed for six weeks while enquiries are carried out.

Other Cosy Toes Nurseries Suspended By Ofsted

The regulator has since confirmed it has also suspended the registrations of three other Middleton nurseries run by Cosy Toes Nursery Ltd. Boarshaw Private Day Nursery, Kirkway Nursery and Twinkle Toes Nursery were removed from the register on November 5. No further details were given. Tributes to Thiago have been left outside a nursery on Greengate Road. One tribute to Thiago left outside the nursery by other children read: Thiago likes playing with the dinosaurs in nursery.

We will always think of you Thiago, especially when we play dinosaurs. An investigation by Greater Manchester Police continues.