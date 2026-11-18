A three-year-old boy has died three days after an emergency incident at Cosy Toes nursery in Middleton, prompting a police investigation and air ambulance response.

A three-year-old boy has tragically died following an emergency incident at a nursery in Greater Manchester. The child was taken to the hospital after the event occurred at Cosy Toes Nursery in Middleton.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers were called to reports of concern for a child at the facility located on Mainway East. This emergency response took place just before 4pm on Monday, November 2. A significant emergency response was mobilized at the scene. This included the scrambling of an air ambulance to transport the toddler to the hospital for urgent medical care.

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Emergency Response at Nursery

Despite the immediate medical attention provided, the young boy passed away three days after the initial incident. His death was confirmed on Thursday, November 5. Detective Chief Inspector Claire Brennan addressed the media regarding the tragic development. She stated that this is an incredibly tragic development in a deeply upsetting incident.

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Brennan emphasized that police thoughts remain with the boy's family during this difficult time. She noted that they are in the very early stages of their involvement in the case. The detective chief inspector explained that officers are carefully considering all events and the evidence currently available to them. This careful review is part of the standard procedure for such sensitive matters.

She issued a public request for the privacy of the family to be respected. The family is now navigating the unimaginable loss of their little boy, and police are asking for discretion. The force confirmed that the child's family is being supported by specialist officers. These officers are providing necessary support during this period of grief and investigation.

Formal Police Investigation Opened

As the circumstances leading up to the boy's death occurred within a care setting, a formal police investigation has been opened. This action aligns with usual police procedure for incidents involving vulnerable children. A spokesperson for the police stated that no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing as officers gather facts and assess the situation.

Anyone with information that could help officers is being asked to report online or call 0161 856 3635. The police are urging the public to come forward if they have any relevant details regarding the incident. The Cosy Toes nursery in Middleton has become the focus of this police inquiry. The incident has caused shock in the local community and drawn national attention.