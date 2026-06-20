Boy, 3, Thrown into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo: Carers 'On Phones'

A three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a Cambridgeshire zoo. Witnesses claim the man's carers were distracted by their phones during the outing with vulnerable adults. Hero zookeeper Tracey Johnson jumped into the pit to save the boy, suffering minor injuries herself.

A shocking incident occurred at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday lunchtime, leaving a three-year-old boy with critical injuries. The youngster was allegedly thrown over a 4ft safety fence into a crocodile enclosure by a man with learning disabilities , who was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder .

Witnesses reported that the man's carers were preoccupied with their phones and not paying close attention during his outing to the zoo with other vulnerable adults. The boy landed on concrete and rolled into water, where he was attacked by at least one of the reptiles before hero zookeeper Tracey Johnson intervened. She jumped into the pit, waded to the boy, and pulled him to safety, suffering minor injuries herself.

The boy was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital with a broken arm and pelvis and remains in a critical but stable condition. The man was later bailed until September after being assessed as unfit for interview. The incident has raised questions about the supervision of vulnerable adults and the safety measures in place at the zoo. Tracey Johnson has been hailed as a hero for her quick thinking and bravery in saving the boy's life





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Cambridgeshire Zoo Crocodile Enclosure Three-Year-Old Boy Carers Learning Disabilities Attempted Murder Hero Zookeeper Tracey Johnson Safety Measures

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