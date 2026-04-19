Boy George Defends Eurovision Participation Amidst Anti-Israel Campaign Backlash

Boy George has publicly addressed criticism surrounding his participation in Eurovision, highlighting his strong Jewish friendships and the unifying power of music in response to calls to ban Israel from the competition.

Pop icon Boy George has publicly responded to criticism from anti- Israel campaigners who have taken issue with his participation in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. The controversy stems from Eurovision 's decision to allow Israel to compete despite widespread calls for its exclusion. Boy George , a member of the legendary band Culture Club, is set to represent San Marino alongside Italian singer Senhit in the contest.

Eurovision organizers confirmed in December that Israel would be permitted to perform, a ruling that has led to several countries, including Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia, withdrawing their participation. The decision has also reportedly made it challenging to secure acts for the competition. Boy George, 64, addressed the backlash at a Eurovision event in London on Sunday, stating his strong connections to the Jewish community. He emphasized his long-standing friendships with Jewish individuals, some of whom he has known since his teenage years. He questioned whether he was being asked to abandon these principles and friendships, asserting, 'It’s not going to happen, it’s never going to happen.' The singer pointed to his career history, noting that he has worn a Jewish star since the beginning of his career and that his association with Jewish people is well-documented. He clarified that while he has a deep affiliation with Jewish people, his stance is not necessarily an endorsement of the Israeli government or its policies, stating, 'I don’t really have an opinion on that.' Boy George believes that music's fundamental role is to foster unity. Reflecting on Ireland's withdrawal, a country he holds dear as his mother’s homeland, he expressed a hope that they are not overly upset by his decision, acknowledging that such sentiments are beyond his control. The upcoming 70th Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, following JJ's victory in Basel, Switzerland, with their song Wasted Love. This situation unfolds against a backdrop of over 1,000 entertainment industry artists, including Boy George, who have signed an open letter in support of Israel's participation in Eurovision. This letter was a direct response to the international campaigns advocating for Israel's expulsion from the event. The open letter was spearheaded by Creative Community for Peace, an organization dedicated to promoting pro-Israel advocacy. Prominent figures such as Dame Helen Mirren, Mila Kunis, Amy Schumer, and Selma Blair were among the signatories. The letter's statement articulated their belief that events fostering unity, such as song competitions, are vital for bridging cultural divides and bringing people from diverse backgrounds together through their shared appreciation for music. The signatories also expressed their profound shock and disappointment at the calls to boycott Israel, particularly in light of what they described as the nation's response to a significant massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust. The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna, Austria, following JJ's victory at the Grand Final in Basel, Switzerland, with their song Wasted Love. This assertion of the contest's location and prior winner seems to be a repetition from the provided text





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