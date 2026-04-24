Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Recreates Prom Photo with Lance Bass

Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass revisited their 1999 prom night, recreating a cherished photo and reflecting on their teenage romance, Bass's journey to self-acceptance, and their current lives.

Danielle Fishel , known for her role in Boy Meets World , recently revisited a cherished memory by recreating her 1999 prom photo with Lance Bass of NSYNC .

The pair, who dated during their teenage years, posed for a new picture mirroring their original prom snapshot, complete with Fishel wearing her original off-white gown. This heartwarming reunion wasn't just a trip down memory lane; it served as a promotional event for Bass's upcoming appearance on the American Idol Podcast, hosted by Fishel. The recreation sparked a humorous reflection from Fishel, who playfully noted that while the dress still fit, some of her curves had opted out.

The story behind their prom night holds a significant place in both their lives. Years after the dance, Lance Bass came out as gay and later married Michael Turchin. The couple are now parents to fraternal twins. Fishel and Bass have previously discussed how Bass’s inability to reciprocate romantic feelings on prom night was a pivotal moment in his journey of self-discovery.

Fishel shared that she held onto hope for a future with Bass for a long time, but ultimately realized he wasn't her romantic match. Bass acknowledged that the experience prompted him to confront his true self, leading to his eventual coming out. Their relationship, though lacking in romantic intimacy, was described as warm and loving. Beyond their teenage romance, both Fishel and Bass have found lasting happiness.

Fishel is now married to Jensen Karp, with whom she has two sons. The recreated prom photo and the accompanying stories offer a nostalgic glimpse into their past, highlighting their enduring friendship and the evolution of their lives. The event also provides a platform to discuss themes of self-discovery, acceptance, and the complexities of young love. The pair are also developing a movie about their year-long romance, a testament to the enduring interest in their story.

The reunion is a charming reminder of a bygone era and the enduring power of shared memories





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Danielle Fishel Lance Bass NSYNC Boy Meets World Prom Reunion Celebrity News American Idol Podcast Coming Out

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Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Recreates Prom Photo with Lance BassDanielle Fishel and Lance Bass revisited their 1999 prom night, recreating a cherished photo to promote Bass's podcast appearance. The reunion sparked reflections on their past relationship and Bass's journey to self-acceptance.

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