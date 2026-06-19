Boy Thrown into Crocodile Enclosure at UK Zoo; Suspect Released on Bail

A three-year-old boy was hurled into a crocodile pit by a stranger at a British zoo, sustaining serious injuries after being attacked by at least one reptile. The suspect, a mentally disabled man, was arrested but released on bail within a day. Zoo owner Tracey Johnson bravely rescued the child.

A shocking incident unfolded at a British zoo when a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure by a stranger. The attack occurred at Johnson's of Old Hurst, a tropical house near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

The child, who was visiting the zoo, was on an elevated walkway observing at least fifteen crocodiles and alligators when he was reportedly lifted over a four-foot safety fence and hurled fifteen feet down into the pit. He landed in an enclosure housing large reptiles, including two Nile crocodiles named Romeo and Cuddles, which measure between nine and eleven feet in length and weigh up to 485 pounds.

According to experts, the boy likely struck a concrete surface before rolling into the water, where he was immediately attacked by at least one crocodile. Witnesses described the scene as terrifying, noting that the child suffered a broken arm and pelvis during the ordeal. The attack happened around 1:20 p.m. yesterday.

The suspect, a thirty-year-old man from Norfolk who is described as mentally disabled and has learning difficulties, was at the zoo on an organized day out with at least two carers. He did not know the victim. Police arrested him at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

However, less than twenty-four hours after the incident, he was released on bail until September 18. Detectives assessed him as 'not fit for interview,' and police confirmed today that he remains under investigation. The rapid release has raised questions, particularly given the severity of the crime. The man's mental capacity is a significant factor in the ongoing inquiry.

Zoo owners Andy and Tracey Johnson were present during the incident. Tracey Johnson, hailed as a hero, sprinted into the enclosure and pulled the child to safety, likely preventing far more serious injuries or death. Chris Newman, director of the National Centre for Reptile Welfare and a friend of the owners, explained that while the crocodiles are well-fed, they would instinctively snap at any human who suddenly landed near them.

An investigatory bite from such a large reptile could be catastrophic due to their powerful jaws. The boy remains in Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical but stable condition. Police have sealed off the enclosure and are conducting further enquiries with staff. The incident echoes the 2019 Tate Modern attack where a child was thrown from a viewing platform, but in this case, the presence of dangerous animals added a horrific dimension





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