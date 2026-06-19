Boy Thrown into Crocodile Pit at British Zoo, Rescued by Heroic Owner's Wife

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo. The owner's wife jumped in to rescue him, and a suspect has been arrested.

Tearful witnesses have described a horrifying incident at a British zoo where a three-year-old boy was deliberately thrown into a crocodile pit by a stranger, prompting the owner's wife to jump in and rescue him.

The boy remains in critical condition with a broken arm and pelvis after the attack at the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire. A 30-year-old man from Norfolk, believed to be unrelated to the victim and reportedly mentally disabled and accompanied by a carer, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

The child was looking at the reptiles from an elevated viewing platform when the assailant tossed him approximately 15 feet down into the tropical house enclosure, which houses at least 15 crocodiles and alligators, including two large Nile crocodiles named Romeo and Cuddles. Romeo, the male, can weigh up to 485 pounds. It is unclear whether the boy's injuries resulted solely from the fall or if he was also bitten by one of the animals.

Reptile expert Chris Newman, director of the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, noted that if the child landed next to a crocodile, it would likely have bitten him, though the animals are well-fed and not expected to eat him. Newman suspects the injuries came from the 15-foot drop onto concrete, with the boy possibly rolling into the water afterward.

Owner Tracey Johnson acted heroically by leaping into the enclosure to pull the child to safety, an act that Newman described as courageous and expected given her character. The zoo is a family-run operation with strong safety protocols, and the enclosure was secure enough that only a deliberate act could have put the child inside. The tropical house remains closed out of respect for the boy and his family, while the rest of the zoo stays open.

The incident has left the Johnson family and staff deeply shaken, but they have been praised for their calm and swift response





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Crocodile Attack Zoo Incident Child Rescue Animal Enclosure Attempted Murder

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