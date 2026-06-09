Boyfriend Accused of Murder After Using Truck to Crush Partner in Street

A court heard that Mohammed Azim deliberately drove his truck at Lily Whitehouse following an argument. She suffered fatal injuries after being crushed against a lamppost. The prosecution argues he used the vehicle as a weapon and then attempted to mislead authorities.

A young mother lost her life in a tragic incident that has led to a murder trial . Lily Whitehouse, a 19-year-old woman, was killed in Oldbury, West Midlands , on November 5 of last year.

The prosecution alleges that her boyfriend, Mohammed Azim, 41, used his truck as a weapon against her following an argument. The sequence of events, as presented to Wolverhampton Crown Court, paints a chilling picture. Azim, a recovery driver, had agreed to give Whitehouse a lift home after she visited her newborn daughter in a neonatal unit. Instead of driving directly to her flat, he passed it, leading to a dispute in the street.

Courtrooms heard that the couple's argument escalated, culminating in Whitehouse exiting the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot. Azim then allegedly pursued her in his Mercedes Sprinter van. Prosecutors state he deliberately drove into her, crushing her against a lamppost. The impact caused severe injuries.

Rather than immediately summoning help at the scene, Azim reportedly loaded her body into his truck's cab, drove a short distance, and only then called emergency services. A recording of his frantic 999 call was played for the jury; he could be heard screaming but refused to perform CPR, stating to call handlers, "she's dead bro.

" Paramedics arrived to find Whitehouse dead on the pavement. The defense's position centers on denying the murder charge. The prosecution, however, argues that the physical evidence contradicts any claim of an accident. They noted her injuries are consistent with her being upright when struck, not from a fall.

Furthermore, the act of moving her body from the original impact site demonstrates a conscious effort to obscure the truth. Azim initially told police a hit-and-run vehicle was responsible, a story the authorities quickly found dubious given his proximity and personal connection to the victim. The court also heard details about the couple's relationship. They had an on-again, off-again dynamic since 2023.

A complicating factor was that Whitehouse had become pregnant by another man during a break in their relationship. Despite this, they had resumed their relationship, and she had recently given birth to a baby girl four weeks prior to her death. Her family released poignant statements, remembering her as a vibrant, loving person whose absence leaves a profound void.

The trial continues as the jury weighs the evidence presented by both sides, examining CCTV footage, forensic details, and the conflicting accounts surrounding her final moments





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