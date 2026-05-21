Boyfriend of Lucy Harrison details traumatic experience of being left in police car with girlfriend's body

The boyfriend of the deceased British graduate Lucy Harrison has shared his traumatic experience of being left in a police car with his girlfriend's body for over two hours without updates, while Kris Harrison, his girlfriend's father, was questioned separately and his father was accused of 'rewriting' history to downplay the severity of the shooting.

The boyfriend of Lucy Harrison, the 23-year-old British graduate shot dead by her father in Texas, has recalled being bundled into a police car as she lay dying in an ambulance.

Speaking out for the first time, Sam Littler said he spent agonising hours not knowing whether his girlfriend was dead or alive, despite begging for updates. Lucy was shot through the heart on January 10, 2025, by her father, Kris Harrison, a British citizen, while he was 'showing off' his gun at his home in Prosper, Texas





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TRAUMA LEGAL AFTAN INTERNATIONAL ISSUES HARASSMENT TRAUMATIZED BY POLICE LOST VIRGIN QUESTIONED SEPARATELY MOOD-LIFTING ERROR-COMMINENT

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