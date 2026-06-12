Boyzone's Mikey Graham Accuses RTE Presenter of Insulting His Daughter

Boyzone's Mikey Graham has accused RTE presenter Kieran Cuddihy of insulting his daughter after he asked her about the backlash to his performance in a recent interview. Mikey's daughter Sienna appeared on RTE Radio 1 where host Kieran asked her about the negative reviews.

Boyzone 's Mikey Graham has accused RTE presenter Kieran Cuddihy of insulting his daughter after he asked her about the backlash to his performance in a recent interview.

Mikey sparked concern from fans last week after he failed to join his fellow Boyzone band members on stage for the whole of their performance in London. Band members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch opened the Two For The Road concerts as a threesome, leaving spectators scratching their heads over the absence of Mikey. Following his performance, Mikey's daughter Sienna appeared on RTE Radio 1 where host Kieran asked her about the negative reviews.

Sienna calmly batted off any negativity and insisted she is 'so proud' of her dad. However, Mikey was left unimpressed by Kieran's questioning and took to Twitter to make his feelings known. He penned an angry tweet saying 'Woe is not me. I'm a quiet private man but when a stupid and cruel excuse of a so called talk show host tries to insult my daughter on live radio about her father you better be ready for backlash from me!

Boyzone's Mikey Graham has accused RTE's Kieran Cuddihy of 'insulting his daughter' by asking her about the 'backlash to his performance' as the radio station defends interview Mikey's daughter Sienna appeared on RTE Radio 1 where host Kieran asked her: 'How have you all dealt with, is backlash the right word? Some of the negative reviews' 'You're no kind of man at all to ask that question to a young girl!

' Mikey went on to share a video from the London show, in which the crowd could be heard cheering and singing as he asked: 'I was told there was apparently some backlash mentioned on Irish radio. I can't see any there, can you?

' He added: 'Shame on RTE NATIONAL IRISH RADIO. Try to kick a guy when he's down! In response to Mikey's comments, an RTÉ spokesperson told RSVP Live: 'Mikey Graham's daughter Sienna appeared on Wednesday's Liveline and was received with respect and empathy during her interview 'For context, Sienna was asked about how it felt watching the band on stage again and then about the negative publicity Boyzone had received after their reunion in London.

'Edward Grimes of Jedward appeared on the programme on Monday of the same week, defending the band against the negative reviews. ' The Daily Mail have contacted Mikey's representatives for further comment. In her interview on Wednesday, Sienna insisted that 'no one knows what it took' for Mikey to perform in the band's reunion shows, after he was cruelly trolled for his appearance.

When he eventually appeared, Mikey was raised from the stage floor and stayed seated during the three songs he appeared on before standing up for the encore of Ronan's 2000 solo track Life Is A Rollercoaster. Social media was flooded with questions over his involvement and looks - leading to a wave of supporters who recalled his vow to never return to the band amid depression, alcoholism and weight battles in 2025 doc Boyzone: No Matter What.

While Sienna calmly batted off any negativity and insisted she is 'so proud' of her dad, Mikey was left unimpressed by Kieran's questioning and took to Twitter to make his feelings known As she was asked on Wednesday about the backlash, Sienna told RTE: 'In all honesty, we'd be of the same opinion to not give too much time to those sorts of things. There's no point looking at all of those things' As she was asked on Wednesday about the backlash, Sienna told RTE: 'In all honesty, we'd be of the same opinion to not give too much time to those sorts of things.

There's no point looking at all of those things.

'All I can really say is, as his daughter, I'm just so proud of everything he's achieved. 'In a stadium there are a lot of people, so it's an achievement in itself to go up and do that and sing in front of all those people again. ' Kieran then added: 'Critics who write reviews for newspapers are entitled to their opinion and you can ignore them. Some of the commentary online has been really nasty.

I know that stuff is best ignored.

'Have you seen much of it, or the stuff directed at your dad? There has been awful stuff said about him.

' Sienna replied: 'Thankfully, my dad is experienced with all of this. The lads in Boyzone, they've been doing this for 30 years.

' Speaking to Evoke, she added: 'I think with the (Sky) documentary and everything - I said this before - I think coming into the shows, everyone has come in with so much awareness of what everyone has been through over the years and I almost feel like that because of that awareness, it also enhances the pride that we all feel. This kind of shows that you can go through struggles and come out the other end and that there is so much joy to be had within this world and starting fres





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