Bracken Prize for Young Authors 2026 Announces Longlist of Twelve Finalists

Twelve proposals have been shortlisted for the 2026 Bracken Prize for Young Authors, offering £15,000 to the winner. This prestigious award supports emerging business writers under 35 with topics ranging from Arctic commerce to AI's professional impact.

The Bracken Prize for Young Authors 2026 has officially revealed its longlist, selecting twelve distinct business book proposals from a competitive global field. The annual award, which carries a total prize fund of £15,000, aims to identify the most compelling and enjoyable insights into future trends in business, economics, finance, and management. Sponsored by FT.com and Standard Chartered, the competition is dedicated to supporting emerging voices in the publishing industry who are under the age of thirty-five.

Prize Structure and Award Details

The winner of the Bracken Prize will receive a cash award of £15,000 to develop their proposal into a full-length publication. In addition to the first-place prize, two runners-up will each be awarded £2,000 to support their writing projects. The competition is named after Brendan Bracken, a former chair of the FT, honoring his legacy in supporting literary excellence. Previous iterations of this award, formerly known as the Bracken Bower Prize, have successfully launched the careers of numerous young business writers who have gone on to publish influential books.

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Selection Criteria and Expert Judges

Judges are specifically seeking proposals that offer original perspectives on pressing business challenges, written with knowledge, creativity, and style. The selection panel is led by Roula Khalaf, the Editor of the FT, who brings her extensive editorial experience to the process. She is joined by Mitchell Baker, the co-founder and former CEO and executive chairwoman of Mozilla, adding significant technological and corporate governance expertise to the board. Literary agent Clare Conville also serves on the committee, providing crucial insight into the publishing market and manuscript development.

The judging panel further includes Mandy DeFilippo, who serves as Standard Chartered's chief executive officer for the US and Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Pakistan. Their combined backgrounds ensure a rigorous evaluation of both the commercial viability and intellectual depth of each submission. The judges aim to identify authors whose proposed books promise to break new ground or examine existing industry paradigms in novel ways.

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Academic and Economic Expertise

The academic rigor of the selection process is bolstered by the inclusion of Ariel de Fauconberg, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management. As the winner of the 2022 Bracken Prize, he provides valuable perspective on the trajectory of prize-winning authors. Joining him is Randall Kroszner, a distinguished professor of economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. His presence underscores the competition's focus on high-quality economic analysis and financial management strategies.

This diverse group of experts represents a broad spectrum of the business world, from tech leadership and international banking to academia and literary representation. Their collective goal is to ensure that the selected proposals are not only theoretically sound but also practically applicable to current and future market dynamics. The judges will carefully review each submission to find authors who demonstrate the potential to shape public understanding of economic and business trends.

Themes of the Longlisted Proposals

The twelve longlisted proposals cover a wide array of contemporary issues facing the global economy. Themes include the future of Arctic commerce, exploring how melting ice and new shipping routes are reshaping trade logistics. Other entries examine the growing influence of Gulf states in Africa, analyzing shifting geopolitical and economic power dynamics. The impact of artificial intelligence on young professionals is another key focus, addressing how automation and digital tools are transforming entry-level careers and workplace structures.

These topics reflect the urgent need for fresh perspectives on how technology, geography, and international relations intersect. The longlisted authors have been tasked with providing compelling narratives that make complex economic phenomena accessible to a broader audience. By focusing on these specific areas, the Bracken Prize highlights the evolving nature of business literature and its role in informing public discourse.

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Longlisted Authors and Industry Recognition

The authors who have made the longlist for the 2026 Bracken Prize for Young Authors are Lee Beck, Patrick Hinton, Matt Hoisch, Meredith Leston, Fergus Kell, Fiona Kelliher, Maya Mercer, Sarah Pemberton-Frings, Ely Sandler, Andrew Wood, Elise Zender, and Josh Zoffer. Their inclusion signals that their proposals have met the high standards set by the judging panel. Each author brings a unique voice and perspective to the competition, representing a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise.

The announcement of the longlist was promoted across major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. This widespread visibility underscores the significant interest in emerging business literature and the importance of the award in the publishing industry. The longlisted authors will now await the final decision, which will determine who advances to the next stage of the competition.

Next Steps and Finalist Announcements

Judges will select three proposals from the longlisted group to become finalists. These three finalists will be named later this month, with FT.com publishing extracts from their proposals to give readers a glimpse into their work. The finalists will be invited to a presentation ceremony on December 2 in London, where this year's FT and Standard Chartered awards will also be presented. This event marks a significant milestone for the selected authors, offering them a platform to showcase their ideas to industry leaders.

Finalists and longlisted authors also qualify to take part in a masterclass with representatives from the publishing industry. This educational opportunity allows them to pose questions about how to bring their ideas to the bookshelves, providing valuable guidance on editing, marketing, and distribution. The masterclass serves as a bridge between academic research and commercial publishing, helping young authors navigate the complex path to publication. The Bracken Prize continues to be a vital resource for nurturing the next generation of business writers and thought leaders.