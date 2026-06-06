Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Attend French Open Women's Final Amid Family Matters

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted at the women's singles final of the French Open, showing support for the players amidst his ongoing family legal changes.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon attended the women's final singles match of the French Open tennis tournament on Saturday. The actor, 62, and the jewellery designer, 33, were in the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, watching Polish player Maja Chwalinska face Russia's Mirra Andreeva.

Brad, a known tennis enthusiast, appeared captivated, sitting on the edge of his seat as the match began. He wore a goatee, large sunglasses, and had fluffy hair, while Ines looked elegant in a cream dress and a green leather jacket. Their presence at the event follows Brad's attendance at the Isle of Man TT racing earlier in the week, which coincided with the start of filming for his new movie about the race.

The couple, together since 2022, seemed deeply in love, holding each other during intense points. Also spotted at the French Open was actress Laura Dern, 59, with her daughter Jaya Harper, 21; Dern wore a white dress and a tan cardigan. The women's final holds historical significance regardless of the winner. Maja Chwalinska, ranked 114th, is vying to become the first qualifier ever to win the Roland Garros title.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, ranked eighth, aims to be the youngest champion since Monica Seles won at 18 in 1992. The tournament will conclude with the men's final on Sunday, where Alexander Zverev faces Flavio Cobolli, capping what has been described as the most unpredictable Grand Slam in recent memory. This appearance comes amid ongoing family drama for Brad.

His eldest son Maddox, 24, recently filed legal documents to formally drop the surname Pitt, joining siblings Shiloh (20) and adopted twins Knox and Vivienne (17), as well as Pax (22) and Zahara (21), who have all distanced themselves from his name. Shiloh legally changed her surname last year, while Zahara and Vivienne have unofficially adopted Jolie. According to The Daily Mail, Maddox's decision is for personal reasons.

Despite this, Brad appeared cheerful the following evening, holding hands with Ines as they attended a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at the Alhambra in Paris





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Brad Pitt Ines De Ramon French Open Tennis Family Drama

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