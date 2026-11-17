Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their official red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Brad Pitt and his longtime partner Ines de Ramon made their highly anticipated official red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere of the new David Fincher thriller Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The couple arrived as the center of attention at the Hollywood event, marking a significant shift from their previously low-key public appearances. This appearance follows a long period where Pitt had kept their relationship largely out of the international spotlight.

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Red Carpet Fashion Details

Ines de Ramon stole the spotlight in a striking plunging ivory gown for the occasion. The floor-length dress featured delicate straps and a deep V-neckline, with gathered fabric crossing over her waist to create striking cut-outs at either side. The softly textured design fitted closely through the hips before widening into a skirt finished with tiers of delicate ruffles.

Semi-sheer sections added another intricate detail to the ivory design, while its sweeping hem concealed her shoes. She wore her long brunette hair in loose waves with a centre parting framing her face. Sparkling drop earrings, softly defined eyes, and glossy rose lipstick completed her elegant look.

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Pitts Stylish Ensemble Choice

Brad Pitt opted for a sophisticated navy crew-neck knit beneath a long, double-breasted coat, teamed with coordinating trousers and dark brown boots. He accessorized with a fine gold chain and oversized, gold-framed glasses with lightly tinted lenses, wearing his hair swept back.

The couple stood close together for photographs against the film's gold-lettered backdrop. Ines appeared relaxed as they moved between poses, displaying a comfortable chemistry that contrasted with their previous reluctance to be photographed together.

Directorial Vision And Release

Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the follow-up moves the story to 1977. It opens in IMAX cinemas on November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 23. The film marks a rare collaboration between two of Hollywood's most iconic directors.

Attendees at the premiere were treated to early footage of the new narrative arc. The film continues the saga of the Osage murders, expanding on the historical events that have captivated audiences for years.

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Public Relationship Timeline

Brad and Ines were first publicly linked in November 2022, when they attended a Bono concert in Los Angeles. They subsequently appeared together at the British Grand Prix in July 2024, before making their red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Wolfs that September.

Although they have continued to attend events together, Pitt has offered relatively few public comments about their romance. During a May 2025 interview with GQ, he dismissed the suggestion that their appearance at the British Grand Prix had been deliberately timed around his racing film.

Statements On Their Romance

No, dude, it's not that calculated, he said in the interview. His explanation for their increasingly public relationship was simple: No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.

This straightforward explanation suggests that the couple is comfortable sharing their personal life as their partnership deepens. The move to the Killers Of The Flower Moon premiere signifies a new chapter in their public visibility.