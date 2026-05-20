Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon PDA at Mercedes-AMG Premiere

Pitt and Ines de Ramon attended the Mercedes-AMG world premiere at Sixth Street Bridge and were captured holding hands as they posed for photos together. They have been dating since late 2022.

Brad Pitt packed on the PDA with his much-younger girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they joined stars at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The couple, who have been dating since late 2022, attended the Mercedes-AMG world premiere at Sixth Street Bridge. Pitt, 62, held hands with Ramon, 33, as they paraded around the futuristic venue and down the red carpet photo op. They stayed close together, often with their arms wrapped around each other as they mingled with other VIP attendees. The Oscar-winner, sporting a mustache and longer hair, looked handsome in a tan suit and white dress shirt.

He accessorized with 70s-inspired gold-framed sunglasses and he completed the outfit with black leather shoes. Brad Pitt packed on the PDA with his much-younger girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they joined stars at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night





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Brad Pitt Ines De Ramon Mercedes-AMG World Premiere 6Th Street Bridge Red Carpet Photo Op Future-Tech Venue Pitt's PDA With De Ramon Pitt's Relationship With De Ramon Zahara's Graduation From Spelman College Zahara's Relationship With Her Father

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