Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. See who else showed up for the Quentin Tarantino film.

Brad Pitt stood confidently beside his partner Ines de Ramon on Monday evening at the world premiere of his new film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The 62-year-old actor looked sharp in a navy blue ensemble featuring a crew neck sweater, trousers, and a double-breasted trench coat. He completed his look with lightly tinted eyewear, slicked-back hair, and a well-groomed goatee. De Ramon, 33, offered a striking contrast in a plunging cream-colored dress with side cutouts. The jewelry designer flashed a bright smile while holding hands with Pitt on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The Film and Director Connection

Quentin Tarantino, 63, was also present on the red carpet ahead of the release of his latest project. The film, scheduled for theaters on November 25, features Pitt reprising his role as Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. In that previous film, Pitt played the stuntman for Rick Dalton, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt clarified to Deadline that this new Quentin Tarantino-written project is not exactly a sequel but rather an episode of the character. The narrative will focus primarily on Cliff Booth as he navigates his next adventure.

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De Ramon Relationship Timeline

Pitt and de Ramon have been romantically linked since 2022, but they only made their relationship official on social media in July. For their Instagram debut, they showcased outfits they wore to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on July 3. An insider told Page Six that de Ramon is incredibly close with Pitt's family. The source claimed the family has welcomed her with open arms and considers her one of their own.

Future Plans and Past Marriages

Despite the deep integration into his personal circle, reports indicate Pitt has no intention of marrying de Ramon. The Hollywood icon was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. He later began a famous relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. The couple split in 2016 after a 12-year relationship and two-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024 after years of legal battles. They share six children, most of whom have dropped Pitt's last name since the split.

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Other Star-Studded Attendees

The Los Angeles premiere attracted numerous other notable figures from the entertainment industry. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 36, arrived in a plunging black gown. Kaley Cuoco, 40, attended with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 44. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Philomena, just over a month prior. They also parent Matilda, who was born in March 2023. Cuoco wore a low-cut black dress with lace trim under a wool trench coat for the evening.

Guest Fashion and Final Details

Other prominent guests included Courteney Cox, 62, who wore a sleek black pantsuit. Cox paired her blazer with a lace-trimmed camisole for the star-studded event. Actress Connie Britton, 59, also dressed entirely in black. She wore a thigh-grazing cloak-like mini dress with dramatic fringe details and knee-high boots. Britton accessorized with large square-shaped eyeglasses. Her long blonde hair spilled around her face as she posed for photographers at the event.