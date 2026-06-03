Brad Pitt looks in shock as he watches Isle of Man TT racing

Brad Pitt was seen in complete shock as he watched the Isle of Man TT racing while his new movie starring Channing Tatum kicked off filming on Wednesday. The movie, which is about the TT, has spent the past week shooting in the middle of the TT itself. Brad landed on the island by private jet and quickly joined motorcycle enthusiasts to watch the first Supersport race of the year.

Brad Pitt , the Hollywood actor, was seen in complete shock as he watched the Isle of Man TT racing while his new movie starring Channing Tatum kicked off filming on Wednesday.

The movie, which is about the TT, has spent the past week shooting in the middle of the TT itself. Brad landed on the island by private jet and quickly joined motorcycle enthusiasts to watch the first Supersport race of the year. The race saw Michael Dunlop win, claiming his ninth win in the Supersport class in a row.

Brad was filmed in an Instagram video lying on a wall joining the 50,000 spectators overlooking the track, which takes place on closed public roads over the 37.7 mile (60km) Mountain Course with speeds up to 219km/h. As the motorbikes flew past, the Oscar winning actor's jaw dropped as he turned around to share his shock with pals before adding, 'Wow'.

The Isle of Man TT is widely considered the most dangerous motorsport event in the world, having claimed over 270 lives across its history. Ahead of the race, Brad, who looked effortlessly cool in a blue jacket and matching T-shirt, chatted with the racers including Dean Harrison at the start line. The American star opted for a grey pair of jeans and attempted to keep low-key wearing a blue baseball cap.

The movie, which is starring Channing, has spent the past week shooting in the middle of the TT itself, which offers everything the Hollywood film needs including danger and history. Magic Mike star Channing has joined co-star Eve Hewson and Ciarán Hinds on set at the start line, in the grandstands and around the island.

Channing and Eve were even spotted hopping on a BMW superbike down Bray Hill before swapping with TT veterans and their stunt doubles James Hillier and Ian Lougher. The 21 Jump Street actor and director Reid Carolin, have apparently spent four years researching the TT and have made multiple trips to the Isle of Man in preparation so the authenticity comes across on the big screen.

Like Brad's hit F1 film, two fake teams - LJR Racing and Cullen Racing - are in Douglas with fake pit garages and fake merch, all hiding in plain sight and acting completely normal. BMW has supplied 17 bikes for the production and, as the story spans several years, the bikes have been changing from older fairings to newer ones, depending on the scene.

'You hear a lot of things about what the TT is and you see things on video, but you can't prepare yourself for how extraordinary it is when you first get here,' director Carolin told Radio TT trackside. 'My job is to capture the love of the race and also the love of the place, the beauty of this place and the way it does come alive for race week', he added.

Brad was filmed lying on a wall joining the 50,000 spectators overlooking the track, which takes place on closed public roads, as the motorbikes flew past causing his jaw to dropped Ahead of the race, Brad, who looked effortlessly cool in a blue jacket and matching T-shirt, chatted with the racers including Dean Harrison at the start line The American star opted for a grey pair of jeans and attempted to keep low-key wearing a blue baseball cap Brad seemed in good spirits at the TT while filming got underway by his production company Plan B Entertainment and Amazon MGM for a new movie about the TT starring Channing Tatum (pictured 2025) Brad Pitt, 62, throws himself into PDA with Ines de Ramon, 33 Last month, Brad surfaced with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris, on the heels of a stinging new knife-twist in his family drama.

His eldest son Maddox, 24, has just become the latest of the six children he shared with Angelina Jolie to file legal documents asking to drop the surname Pitt.

'Brangelina' biologically conceived Shiloh, 20, and their twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, and also adopted Maddox, Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21. Shiloh legally dropped her father's last name last year, while Zahara and Vivienne have also informally switched from Jolie-Pitt to merely Jolie. The Daily Mail confirmed Maddox submitted paperwork to have Pitt officially taken off his double-barreled surname for 'personal' reason





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brad Pitt Isle Of Man TT Channing Tatum Movie Racing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch out Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - Jennifer Aniston's ready to reveal allTwo decades after Brad Pitt broke her heart, Jennifer Aniston is finally having her say

Read more »

Isle of Man TT: Maria Costello 'currently paralysed' after qualifying crashIsle of Man TT competitor Maria Costello is 'currently paralysed' as she sustained extensive injuries in a qualifying crash at the event last week, it has been revealed.

Read more »

Isle of Man TT 2026: Michael Dunlop earns ninth consecutive Supersport winDunlop now has a record-extending 34 victories in the Isle of Man TT

Read more »

Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop claims record-extending Supersport winMichael Dunlop powers clear of Dean Harrison to win the first Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT for his 34th victory at the road race.

Read more »