Brad Pitt misses the London premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth due to the flu. Elizabeth Debicki and other cast members attended the BFI IMAX screening ahead of the December release.

Brad Pitt was unable to attend the European premiere of his upcoming Netflix film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, on Monday due to illness. The actor, who reprised his role as the stuntman, fell ill with the flu and was advised against traveling by medical professionals. Consequently, he missed the screening event in London alongside director David Fincher.

Premiere Attendance and Cast Presence

Organizers confirmed that Pitt was no longer able to attend the premiere after contracting the flu. Instead, actress Elizabeth Debicki represented the production at the event held at London's BFI IMAX. Debicki arrived on the red carpet wearing a glamorous low-cut teal gown with a cowl neckline and a flowing train. She played a significant role in holding down the fort for the film's promotional efforts during the star's absence.

Also read Brad Pitt cancels London appearance hours before screening after falling ill

Pierce Brosnan also attended the red carpet event for the screening, accompanied by his wife Keely Shaye Smith. Brosnan expressed his delight regarding the casting of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond during the appearance. Scott Caan, who stars in the film, was present at the premiere supported by his partner Kacy Byxbee. The cast members posed for photographs and engaged with media representatives despite the lead star's absence.

Plot Details and Production Context

The film serves as a spin-off to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It is set eight years after the events of the original film, taking place in Los Angeles in 1977. The story follows Cliff Booth, who now works as a fixer for Hollywood stars and studio bosses. When Booth receives a call from talent agent Karen Crosby, played by Debicki, he becomes involved in a dramatic conspiracy involving the criminal underworld.

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Quentin Tarantino penned the script for the follow-up project but decided not to direct it. He stated that he was not interested in revisiting old characters for his tenth and final film. Tarantino explained on The Church of Tarantino podcast that he wanted to work in uncharted territory. He felt honored that David Fincher agreed to step in and direct the project, noting that Fincher's interest showed a serious level of respect for his work.

Release Schedule and Future Projects

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will have a two-week IMAX release around the world starting from November 25. The film is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on December 23. Brad Pitt recently spoke about the project to Deadline, describing it as a fun episode of the character rather than a traditional sequel. Production is set to begin in July.

This project marks a reunion between Pitt and Fincher, who previously collaborated on acclaimed films such as Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The cast of the new film also includes Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian. The film continues the narrative of fading actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Booth as they navigate a rapidly changing movie industry.