Brad Pitt 'pushed away' by Angelina Jolie's children as family feud continues

Tensions between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to simmer behind closed doors, with sources claiming that Jolie has repeatedly attempted to alienate her children from their father. Pitt's family has spoken out in his defense, insisting that he is not the absent father he has been portrayed as, and that he wants a relationship with his six kids. Meanwhile, a third insider has suggested that Jolie is able to control the narrative because of her close bond with her children, who she has convinced are not good people.

As Zahara Jolie reaches what should be one of the happiest milestones of her life, tensions between her famous parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly continue to simmer behind closed doors.

Shortly after the 21-year-old walked across the stage at her Spelman College graduation, reports began to surface that her dad never called to congratulate her. Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished.

Not whether he was willing to attend, TMZ reported on May 18, citing a source close to Angelina. In response to the backlash, a source told the Daily Mail that the ongoing public criticism surrounding Pitt's relationship with his children has become increasingly frustrating to the actor. When you've made clear that you're pushing him away from the children, a reasonable person cannot then complain that he's not close to the children, the source said.

Multiple sources have spoken to the Daily Mail exclusively in defense of Pitt, insisting that he is not the absent father he has been portrayed as, and he wants a relationship with his six kids: Zahara, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old fraternal twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina Jolie attends an early screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind with her six children in 2019.

Now, sources have alleged to the Daily Mail that she repeatedly attempts to alienate her children from their father. The first source claimed that not only has Pitt made efforts over the years to salvage his relationship with his children, but so has his extended family. His family did try to do things and there were at some points communication, that source said, before admitting its been a while since that has happened.

I know that there have been attempts with the cousins, they did have a good relationship, so thats been cut off also. Nothing's really changed, the first source said. The second source added that Pitt's family has seemingly tried to follow his lead, and have respected the boundaries that have been set.

Those closest to him, including his friends and family, are not judging him through any of this because they know he is genuinely trying his best under incredibly difficult circumstances, the second insider said. The family divide was again brought to the forefront when Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died last year at the age of 84.

Sources revealed at the time that Jane had been heartbreakingly cut off from Pitt's kids for about nine years, and they did not get a chance to speak before her death. The most gut-wrenching part is that Angelina kept the kids away from his parents, from their own grandparents, one insider alleged to the Daily Mail last August. The question Brad has that we all have is: Angelina, where is your heart?

Are you going to remain bitter for the rest of your life? It's one thing if she wants no contact, but what about the kids? Sources close to Jolie have hit back in the past, with one claiming Brad continues to play the victim. His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them.

Pitt's nieces and his late mother pose together for her 80th birthday. A source told the Daily Mail that they along with the rest of Pitt's family had tried to keep a relationship with the Jolie-Pitt children, but that it has since been lost. Jolie, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox at the Maria Premiere in 2024. The mother-of-six has had full custody of her children since 2021, though many of them are adults now.

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 50, were married from 2014 to 2019, but their relationship came to a tumultuous end years before their divorce was finalized. The couple called it quits following a volatile incident on a private flight in 2016 and years of alleged abuse. Pitt has denied all of the allegations of physical abuse, and he was not charged in an FBI probe over the plane incident.

But our first source said that the Fight Club star has taken accountability for the role he played in any discourse. His behavior wasn't criminal, but he took responsibility for his actions, the Daily Mail's first source said. He got his act together. The second source added that Brad has come to understand that there is little more he can do beyond continuing to be present and available if his children ever decide they want him back in their lives.

Meanwhile, a third insider has suggested that Jolie is able to control the narrative because she shares an extremely close bond with her kids, who are her best friends. They are her entire world and she has convinced them Brad isn't a good person, the third source claimed. They're now old enough to make their own decisions, but when you've been taught one thing for so long, its hard to suddenly unlearn things





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