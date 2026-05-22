Brad Pitt's Estranged Children: A Story of Family Fallout

This article explores the complex and strained relationship between Brad Pitt and his six children, stemming from a 2016 incident involving alleged domestic abuse. The article delves into the impact of this incident on the children's relationships with their father and the ongoing estrangement.

Brad Pitt , the Hollywood icon, is currently facing a personal crisis. Despite his immense success in the film industry, he is estranged from all six of his children from his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie .

The estrangement stems from an incident in 2016 where Pitt allegedly became intoxicated and behaved erratically on a private jet, leading to accusations of domestic abuse. This incident has deeply impacted his relationship with his children, with none of them having a close relationship with him since then. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Pitt's children, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, have not had meaningful contact with him since the incident.

While the twins are under 18 and are subject to court-mandated visits, Pitt has barely seen them this year. The estrangement has been a source of much speculation and criticism, with some close to Pitt claiming that Jolie's actions have been the primary cause of the rift. Despite his career success, Pitt's personal life remains marked by this incident and its aftermath. The recent graduation of Zahara, one of his adopted daughters, has further highlighted the strained relationship.

Zahara's graduation was a joyous occasion for her mother and siblings, but Pitt was absent. This absence has sparked further criticism and anger within the Pitt camp, who believe that Pitt's actions have been manipulative and that he has been trying to distance himself from his children. The situation is a complex and sensitive one, with no easy answers. It remains to be seen how this situation will ultimately be resolved





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