Brad Pitt's New Look and Survival Story in Heart Of The Beast

Brad Pitt has a whole new look for his next movie, the gritty survival story Heart Of The Beast. He has a buzz haircut with a beard, tattoos on his neck and scars on his face. The 62-year-old Hollywood icon plays James Belmont, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier with severe PTSD from heavy combat. He searches for peace in the Alaskan wilderness but then he finds himself fighting for his life when he crashes his airplane in the middle of nowhere. The only thing he has to help him make it out alive is his trusted retired combat dog Odin that he helped raise while in the army. Fans of Pitt took to social media to rave about his grungy character. The movie was filmed on location in New Zealand which stood in for Alaska. Heart Of The Beast debuts on September 25, 2026, in theaters worldwide.

Brad Pitt has a whole new look for his next movie, the gritty survival story Heart Of The Beast . Gone is the polished movie star appearance fans have come to love as he has a buzz haircut with a beard, tattoos on his neck and scars on his face.

The 62-year-old Hollywood icon plays James Belmont, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier with severe PTSD from heavy combat. He searches for peace in the Alaskan wilderness but then he finds himself fighting for his life when he crashes his airplane in the middle of nowhere. The only thing he has to help him make it out alive is his trusted retired combat dog Odin that he helped raise while in the army.

Fans of Pitt took to social media to rave about his grungy character. The movie was filmed on location in New Zealand which stood in for Alaska. Heart Of The Beast debuts on September 25, 2026, in theaters worldwide





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Brad Pitt Heart Of The Beast Survival Story Gritty PTSD Alaska New Zealand Combat Dog Retired Military Combat Dog Movie Star Appearance Grungy Character Social Media Rave Oscar German Shepherd Real-Life Rescue Dog Stand-Ins Movie Trailer World War II Drama David Ayer J.K. Simmons Anna Lambe

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