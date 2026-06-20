Brad Pitt's Watch in New Survival Thriller Revealed

Brad Pitt's new survival thriller, set for release in September, sees the American actor play a retired US Army Special Forces officer stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his military working dog. The film's costume designer has revealed the specific watch worn by Pitt's character, a Rolex Submariner no-date reference 14060.

Get About Time, Esquire's free newsletter devoted to the watch world, in your inbox every Sunday. Brad Pitt 's got a busy year ahead when it comes to his big-screen appearances.

He's got David Fincher's confusing, right? There's also an indie film by way of A24 called an Edward Berger-directed adaptation of Tim Winton's novel. But the film we're looking forward to most is which will see Pitt thrown into the Alaskan wilderness in a role unlike any he's played before.

Set for release in September, the film stars the American actor as James Belmont, a retired US Army Special Forces officer stranded in the middle of nowhere with his military working dog, Odin, following a plane crash. Directed by David Ayer, the survival thriller sees Pitt decked out in actual military gear - and credit where credit's due, costume designer Amanda Neale deserves a gong for her services in providing the rugged survival kit worn by Pitt's character.

It's in the finer details, too, that Neale gets it exactly right. Earlier this week, the brilliant Instagram account and website Watches Of Espionage spotted that Pitt's watch in the film is appropriately, a Rolex Submariner no-date reference 14060 - one of the last classic Submariners to come with a traditional aluminium bezel insert and drilled lugs. The specific two-line SWISS MADE 14060M variant was produced from around 2001 to 2007, while the wider 14060/14060M family continued until 2012.

The choice of model is a nod to an actual SEAL Team Six/DEVGRU assaulter. Will Chesney wore a similar Submariner on Operation Neptune Spear, the successful 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden. He even had a dog. Now, that's what you call some excellent background research.

After all, Ayer is a US Navy veteran himself, so he knows a thing or two. Sadly, the exact screen-worn watch doesn't appear to be up for grabs, but similar 14060s are out there on the vintage market





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Brad Pitt Survival Thriller Rolex Submariner David Ayer James Belmont

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