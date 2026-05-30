Brad Pitt Spotted in Paris with Girlfriend After Son Maddox Files to Drop Pitt Surname

Brad Pitt was seen enjoying a night out in Paris with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, days after his eldest son Maddox officially filed to change his name from Maddox Jolie-Pitt to just Maddox Jolie. This marks the third of his six children with Angelina Jolie to distance themselves from his surname, highlighting the ongoing family rift.

Brad Pitt was seen in Paris over the weekend with his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, just after another significant development in his ongoing family conflict with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children.

The latest event involves his eldest son, Maddox Jolie, who at 24 years old has officially filed legal documents to formally drop the surname Pitt from his name, transitioning to solely Jolie. Maddox is the third of the six children Pitt shares with Jolie to legally or publicly distance himself from his father's last name. His younger sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, now 20, completed a legal name change last year.

Zahara, 21, and Vivienne, 17, have also reportedly stopped using the Pitt surname in their daily lives, with Zahara using just Jolie in her college life and Vivienne credited as Jolie in a recent project. This collective action by the children underscores the deep and lasting rift that followed the couple's highly publicized split and divorce proceedings, during which Jolie accused Pitt of abuse, allegations he has consistently denied.

The filings suggest a formalization of a separation that has been in practice for some time. Despite this family turmoil, Pitt, 62, appeared relaxed and content during his Paris outing. He and de Ramon, 33, were spotted on Friday night attending a concert by the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Alhambra venue. They were later seen on a nighttime stroll, joined by director David Fincher and his wife, producer Ceán Chaffin.

Fincher is a long-time collaborator of Pitt's, having directed him in Se7en, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and the upcoming The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a follow-up to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. For the evening, Pitt embraced a bohemian yet stylish look, wearing a flowing blue silk shirt left open over his chest, tucked into deep purple trousers, complemented by sunglasses and a signature rakish smile.

De Ramon looked elegant in a lacy white blouse and high-waisted nut brown trousers, her raven hair in soft waves with dark lipstick. The public appearance continues to highlight the actor's relationship with de Ramon, which began in late 2022 following his divorce from Jolie. The pattern of his children abandoning his surname paints a picture of a family where bonds have been severely strained, with Maddox's move being particularly notable given his age and the timing.

While Pitt maintains a public persona of a figure enjoying his life and career, the repeated actions of his children signal a painful and permanent estrangement. The legal steps taken by Maddox, Shiloh, and the informal changes by Zahara and Vivienne represent a profound rejection of the Pitt name, a direct consequence of the fallout from the split.

This weekend's sighting in Paris serves as a stark contrast to the legal and emotional distance being solidified back in the United States, showing a man moving forward personally while his family legacy with his children undergoes a permanent name alteration





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