Brad Pitt Wants Faster Resolution in Angelina Jolie Winery Dispute

Brad Pitt is pushing for an expedited trial date in his legal battle with Angelina Jolie over their French winery. He claims the prolonged dispute is impacting his enjoyment of the property and the winery's operations. The legal battle also involves the new co-owner, Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Brad Pitt is eager to expedite the legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie concerning their shared ownership of the Chateau Miraval winery in France, valued at $164 million. Court documents reveal that Pitt, 62, is pushing for an earlier trial date, currently set for February 1, 2027. Jolie, 50, has requested a delay until November 2027, a move Pitt opposes.

The actor claims the prolonged dispute is hindering his 'quiet enjoyment' of his French residence and impeding the winery's business operations. He insists on a swift resolution to allow both parties to 'move on with their lives,' asserting Jolie has no valid reason for the delay. The former couple purchased the winery jointly in 2008 and their dispute centers on Jolie's 2021 sale of her half-share without Pitt's consent for $67 million. Pitt is arguing that the sale breached an agreement. Pitt wants this to conclude soon. \Further complicating matters, Pitt has raised concerns about the new co-owner, Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, who purchased Jolie's stake. Pitt alleges that Shefler has attempted a 'hostile takeover' of Chateau Miraval. Pitt is seeking to question Shefler and claims that Shefler has relevant knowledge regarding the winery purchase. According to court documents, Pitt has requested a judge to compel Shefler to appear for a remote deposition. Shefler has resisted, citing his residency in Switzerland, however, Pitt contends emails show direct contact between Shefler and Jolie, demonstrating his knowledge of the transaction. This legal maneuver underscores Pitt's determination to uncover details of the sale and potentially challenge its validity. The ongoing legal battle has seen the former couple trading legal blows, with Pitt suing Jolie in 2022 over the sale of her stake in the estate. The legal proceedings seem focused on uncovering the details of the transactions that caused the dispute. \In a related development, Pitt secured a legal victory in December 2025. A judge in Los Angeles ruled in his favor, ordering Jolie to provide emails and texts exchanged with her aides related to the winery sale. This ruling gives Pitt access to a trove of documents that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the sale of Jolie's share. Jolie argues that these documents are protected under non-disclosure agreements, but Pitt believes they consist of unprotected business communications. The judge's decision, handed down on December 17, 2025, just before Pitt's birthday, granted Pitt access to 22 documents and set a 45-day deadline for Jolie to comply. This victory could provide further insights into the sale of the winery and strengthen Pitt's position in the ongoing legal battle. The ex-couple continue to be in a legal battle, dredging up the past and throwing everything they can at each other





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Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Chateau Miraval Winery Legal Battle

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