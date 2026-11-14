Bradford Council Pays Over £6,000 Weekly For Richard Dunn Centre Security

Bradford taxpayers spend £6,017 weekly securing the Grade II-listed Richard Dunn sports centre. Councilor Debbie Davies demands Historic England cover costs, citing the building's derelict state and lack of public value.

Residents of Bradford are facing an annual security expenditure exceeding £312,000 for the vacant Richard Dunn sports centre building. Councillor Debbie Davies confirmed that the local authority is currently spending £6,017 each week to protect the derelict 1970s leisure facility from trespassers and vandalism.

Core Security Costs And Audit Details

The high weekly expenditure follows a comprehensive security audit conducted at the site during the spring of 2026. Council officials implemented enhanced physical security measures immediately after these assessments concluded, aiming to prevent unauthorized entry into the large complex. The new protocols have successfully halted most unauthorized access, although a single incident involving approximately nineteen caravans occurred in April 2026.

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These caravans remained on the premises for seven days before vacating the site without further disturbance. The council noted that since the implementation of these strict physical security interventions in April 2026, there have been no other incidents of unauthorized access. Current security arrangements are undergoing review, with officials considering alternative measures that could eventually reduce the reliance on constant physical guards.

Stakeholder Positions And Political Backlash

Councillor Debbie Davies has publicly criticized Historic England and the 20th Century Society for the ongoing financial burden placed on Bradford taxpayers. She described the domed structure as an eyesore with no practical use, arguing that the decision to grant it Grade II-listed status in 2022 was driven by organizational whims rather than genuine cultural value. Davies stated that most residents in the district would not mourn the demolition of the building and view the security costs as a nonsensical drain on public funds during a cost-of-living crisis.

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Historic England responded to the criticism by emphasizing that their role is strictly advisory. A spokesperson clarified that while the organization recommended the listing in 2022 based on architectural interest, the final decision rested with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The body reiterated its commitment to working with Bradford Council to find realistic and sustainable options for the future of the site.

The 20th Century Society also weighed in, reminding the council that the designation power lies solely with the Minister. They noted that the former Secretary of State for Culture, Nadine Dorries MP, who made the final listing decision, is a former Conservative Party colleague of Councillor Davies. This political context adds complexity to the ongoing dispute over who should bear the financial responsibility for the building's preservation.

Historical Context And Future Implications

The Richard Dunn sports centre originally closed in 2019 following the opening of the more modern Sedbergh Leisure Centre. The building was initially slated for demolition, a process delayed by the global pandemic. Just months before demolition was scheduled to begin, the structure was awarded Grade II-listed status, preserving it as a significant example of 1970s civic architecture. The listing body described the dome as a bold and accomplished design worthy of preservation.

Despite being empty, the site has occasionally served as a location for major film productions, including 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. However, any security provided for these temporary uses is procured and paid for by the license holders, not the taxpayer. The council maintains that the permanent security costs are solely the responsibility of the local authority until a viable long-term use is found. Councillor Davies challenged Historic England and the 20th Century Society to fund the ongoing costs, arguing that they should be held accountable for clinging to a building with no clear future utility for the community.