West Yorkshire Police arrest a 32-year-old man after Independent Councillor Ibrar Ali is seriously injured in a street stabbing in Bradford on November 19.

West Yorkshire Police launched a major investigation after Independent Councillor Ibrar Ali was seriously injured in a violent stabbing attack in Bradford on Thursday, November 19. The incident, which occurred around 11.04am, resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. The assault has triggered a significant police presence and community concern in the local area.

Victim Identity And Hospital Status

Ibrar Ali, aged 52, was confirmed as the injured councillor by Local Government Minister Baroness Taylor of Stevenage in the House of Lords. She disclosed the tragic event where an independent councillor was attacked while out canvassing in Bradford. Emergency services attended to Mr. Ali at the scene, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Also read Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali stabbed on Manse Street, man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Medical personnel have described his condition as serious but not life-threatening. This assessment provides a clear indication of the severity of the injuries while offering a measure of reassurance regarding the immediate viability of the victim. Police sources confirmed that Mr. Ali is currently receiving appropriate care and support during his recovery period.

Arrest And Standoff Details

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, fled the scene of the initial attack and took refuge in a property on Thornbury Avenue. Upon arrival, armed police encountered the suspect who reportedly threw tiles from the roof of the house during a standoff. Witnesses described the chaotic scene, with one local resident telling the Telegraph and Argus that the situation was absolutely mental.

Advertisement

Authorities eventually escorted the man from the property, where he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody as detectives continue their inquiries. The use of armed officers was deemed necessary to secure the scene and ensure public safety during the confrontation with the suspect.

Political And Community Response

Chris Herd, the Lord Mayor of Bradford, expressed deep distress over the assault on a serving councillor. He emphasized that elected representatives work tirelessly for residents and should be able to carry out their duties without fear for their personal safety. The Lord Mayor pledged to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to bring those responsible to justice.

Fellow Councillor Mr. Ahmed also issued a statement condemning the violence. He noted that no councillor or member of the community should have to fear for their safety while serving the public. He stated that violence and intimidation have no place in local democracy and expressed hope that the situation would be resolved peacefully with necessary support for all involved.

Investigation And Public Safety Measures

Chief Superintendent Richard Padwell, the Bradford district commander, labeled the attack a serious incident and confirmed that detectives are actively carrying out enquiries. He acknowledged that the event causes concern within the community and assured the public that local officers are in the area liaising with partners. At this early stage, West Yorkshire Police stated there is no information to suggest the attack was politically motivated.

Advertisement

Several police cordons remain in place on Manse Street, Leeds Road, and Thornbury Avenue as forensic teams examine the crime scenes. Laisterdyke Library, located on Manse Street, has announced it will remain closed for the rest of the week due to unforeseen circumstances related to the incident. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat option on their website.