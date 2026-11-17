A murder investigation is underway in Bradford, West Yorkshire, after a woman died and another was critically injured. Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police have initiated a murder investigation following a violent assault in Bradford that resulted in the death of one woman and left another in critical condition. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting an immediate and robust response from local law enforcement officers who were dispatched to the scene.

The Incident and Casualties on Carr Bottom Road

Officers received a call reporting that two women had been seriously assaulted by a man inside a property on Carr Bottom Road at approximately 1:40 am. Upon arrival at the scene, detectives discovered both victims injured. A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, confirming the fatal outcome of the attack.

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The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, sustained severe injuries during the assault. She remains hospitalized in critical condition as medical teams continue to treat her. The severity of her injuries underscores the violent nature of the incident that unfolded at the residential address in the West Yorkshire town.

Arrest and Detention of the Suspect

Police confirmed that they arrested a 27-year-old man elsewhere in Bradford in connection with the deaths and injuries. He is currently in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The arrest was made shortly after the incident, allowing detectives to quickly secure the primary suspect involved in the violence.

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Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox, who is leading the investigation, stated that officers are not searching for anyone else in connection with the incident. This declaration provides a degree of reassurance to the local community, indicating that the immediate threat has been neutralized and the primary suspect is in police control.

Community Reassurance and Ongoing Inquiries

DCI Michael Cox acknowledged the significant concern this incident would cause in the local community. He emphasized that all necessary resources are being employed to thoroughly investigate what took place at the address on Carr Bottom Road. The police force is deploying substantial manpower to ensure a comprehensive examination of the evidence and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Specialist officers are working to provide support to the family members affected by the tragedy. Additionally, local Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area. These visible patrols aim to calm nerves and maintain a sense of safety among residents while the forensic and investigative work continues behind the scenes.

Public Appeal for Witnesses and Information

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious behavior on Carr Bottom Road around the time of the suspected attack to come forward. The public is asked to contact the force on 101, referencing crime number 13260652937, or to use Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous. Any information could be crucial in supporting the ongoing murder investigation.

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The investigation is in its early stages, with significant inquiries remaining ongoing. Police are focusing on reconstructing the events of the night and ensuring that the legal process proceeds smoothly. The community is advised to remain vigilant and to report any relevant information that may assist in the resolution of the case.