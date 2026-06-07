Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Lowkey Date Night Highlights Their Blended Family Harmony

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid enjoyed a casual dinner in Santa Monica, appearing youthful and close as they held hands. The actor addressed plastic surgery rumors while the model praised their romantic dynamic. Their children, Lea and Khai, share a warm bond, and sources reveal the couple is taking a natural approach to blending their lives.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted on a casual date night in Santa Monica over the weekend, showcasing their strong relationship. The 51-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model arrived at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi holding hands, both dressed in relaxed yet stylish outfits.

Cooper wore a navy shirt, gray trousers, light gray shoes, and sunglasses, while Hadid opted for a long-sleeved black shirt, pastel yellow trousers, black flats, and sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled in natural waves, accessorized with a silver-chained necklace and dainty earrings. The couple appeared happy, sharing lighthearted conversation and small smiles as they entered the restaurant. Cooper recently addressed plastic surgery rumors after his youthful appearance sparked speculation.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, he acknowledged that people have been commenting on how 'good' he looks but did not confirm or deny any procedures. The couple was first linked in October 2023 and later attended the Golden Globes together in January 2024. Last year, Hadid described their relationship to Vogue as 'very romantic and happy,' emphasizing mutual respect and support. She praised Cooper as a creative who gives her encouragement and belief.

The relationship became Instagram official after she shared a photo from her 30th birthday party, featuring a sweet kiss with Cooper next to a cake. Both Cooper and Hadid have children from previous relationships-Cooper shares nine-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, and Hadid shares five-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. A source noted that their children 'get along really well,' which has eased their blended family dynamic.

Cooper reportedly 'fits really well into Gigi's circle of family and friends,' and the couple are 'not in a rush' to formalize their relationship but share long-term goals. Hadid has been seen spending time with Lea, including a recent outing in NYC where she displayed a cheerful stepmom interaction.

Additionally, Hadid recently showcased a custom $2,995 necklace engraved with both their initials and a heart, further celebrating their bond





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bradley Cooper Gigi Hadid Celebrity Couple Blended Family Plastic Surgery Rumors Date Night Giorgio Baldi Santa Monica Lea Cooper Khai Malik Relationship Dynamics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gabriel Martinelli will fear for his Arsenal future as Mikel Arteta 'identifies' replacementGabriel Martinelli should be fearing for his Arsenal future as Mikel Arteta is targeting PSG winger Bradley Barcola. Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal were

Read more »

Family of Dumbarton man jailed in India welcomes Foreign Secretary's call for 'swift resolution'Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for a 'swift resolution' to his case.

Read more »

These Are The Vintage Heels To Invest In NowFrom Prada kitten heels seen on Bella Hadid to Celine’s ballerina style, see the vintage heels to buy this spring.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood Speaks Out on Marriage and Future After Split from Bradley DackReality TV star Olivia Attwood has made a rare comment on marriage and her future, sparking speculation about her next move after her split from Bradley Dack. In a recent appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, Olivia shared her thoughts on marriage and her plans for the future, leaving fans intrigued.

Read more »