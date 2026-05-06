Bradley Cooper Joins Gigi Hadid at the 2026 Met Gala in Low-Key Arrival

Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, joining girlfriend Gigi Hadid in a discreet entrance. Hadid dazzled on the red carpet in a sheer Miu Miu gown, while Cooper opted for a low-key tuxedo, marking their first joint appearance at the event.

Bradley Cooper made a discreet entrance at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday evening, joining his girlfriend Gigi Hadid at the prestigious event. The 51-year-old actor, known for his roles in films like 'A Star Is Born' and 'The Hangover,' arrived unnoticed by paparazzi, opting to skip the red carpet spectacle.

Hadid, on the other hand, commanded attention as she ascended the iconic Met steps in a breathtaking custom Miu Miu gown. The sheer, shimmering dress was adorned with intricate crystal and flame embroidery, revealing her toned midriff while maintaining a sense of modesty. Underneath the gown, she wore silver, cheeky underwear but chose to forgo a bra, adding to the boldness of her look.

The gown's long train swept behind her as she posed in front of the museum's statues, drawing admiration from onlookers. Meanwhile, Cooper, dressed in a pinstriped tuxedo jacket left unbuttoned over a baby blue button-down shirt, blended into the crowd. His understated ensemble included a black vest, matching dress pants, and chunky-heeled dress shoes, reflecting his preference for a low-key presence.

This marked the first time the couple attended the Met Gala together, though Hadid embraced the spotlight while Cooper remained in the background. Their relationship, which began in October 2023, has been marked by public appearances and romantic gestures. They were first photographed kissing in March 2024 and went Instagram official in May 2025. Both are parents to daughters from previous relationships—Hadid shares five-year-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Cooper has a nine-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

The Met Gala, themed 'Fashion Is Art' this year, saw Hadid and Cooper navigating the event in their own distinct styles, with Hadid's daring fashion statement contrasting Cooper's more subdued approach





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bradley Cooper Gigi Hadid Met Gala 2026 Fashion Celebrity Couples

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cole Cooper Disappearance: A Year of Unanswered QuestionsA look back at the mysterious disappearance and death of Cole Cooper, including key developments in the investigation, family concerns, and the ongoing search for answers.

Read more »

Mum's heartbreaking plea as chilling doorbell footage shows son 'looking spooked' before tragic deathCole Cooper, 19, vanished after attending a party

Read more »

Gigi Hadid's Father Shares AI-Generated Photo Believing It Was Her at Met GalaMohamed Hadid mistakenly posted an AI-generated image of his daughter Gigi at the Met Gala, leading to humorous reactions from fans who pointed out the image's unlikeness to the model. Gigi actually wore a sheer Miu Miu dress to the event. News also surfaced about Gigi's 31st birthday and Zayn Malik's health.

Read more »

Gigi Hadid’s 2026 Met Gala Brontë Blush Suits Faces Of All Ages“It’s like a girl running out of a romantic, foggy, moonlit garden where she just had an amazing night with the love of her life,” says Gigi of the sheer, flushed-looking blush that she wore to the 2026 Met Gala.

Read more »

Two Men Admit Being Drunk on Jet2 Plane Before FightNathan Cooper, 44, and Chris McCann, 45, from Harrogate, pleaded guilty to being drunk on a Jet2 flight to Crete, leading to a brawl on the runway. Cooper also admitted affray, while McCann denied the charge, claiming self-defence. Cooper was found with 112 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, over three times the legal driving limit. The judge warned of a likely custodial sentence for Cooper, while McCann's case will proceed to Leeds Crown Court. Both were released on bail with restrictions.

Read more »

Bradley Walsh faces daunting challenge on ITV show 'I don't want to'TV star Bradley Walsh faces one of his fears in the latest episode of ITV's Breaking Dad

Read more »