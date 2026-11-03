Bradley Lowery: Teenager Arrested After Using Photo to Taunt Sunderland Fans

West Midlands Police arrest a 14-year-old boy after a Coventry fan used Bradley Lowery's photo to taunt Sunderland supporters. Gemma Lowery releases heartfelt statement.

A 14-year-old boy has handed himself in to West Midlands Police following an incident at a Premier League match between Coventry City and Sunderland on Saturday. The teenager is being questioned after a video circulated online showing a supporter using a photograph of Bradley Lowery to taunt Sunderland fans. The Sky Blues won the match 3-1, but the match was overshadowed by the deplorable behavior of one spectator.

Heartbreaking Statement From Mother

Gemma Lowery, Bradley's mother, released a sorrowful public statement on Sunday morning after the video went viral. She expressed that her beautiful boy deserves to be remembered with love and kindness, not hate or cruelty. As Bradley's mam, she described the incident as deeply heartbreaking, particularly because the photo used was one of her favorites, capturing a rare moment of pure joy.

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Gemma reflected on the day the photo was taken, remembering how happy her son was and how precious those few moments of fun were. She noted that so much of Bradley's short life was spent battling cancer and enduring treatments that no child should ever face. To see such a beautiful memory used in such a cruel manner caused her immense emotional pain and heartbreak.

Legacy Of Super Brad Foundation

She emphasized that while she supports football banter, mocking a child who died from cancer crosses a clear line. Bradley touched the hearts of football fans across the UK during his battle with neuroblastoma and formed a touching relationship with then Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe. The family loves football and follows Sunderland home and away, but this act was not banter.

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Gemma highlighted that Bradley's story did not end with his life, as his legacy lives on through the Super Brad's Pad initiative. This fund helps families escape hospital life and spend precious time together, making memories that last forever. Hundreds of families have received vital support, and children facing unimaginable battles are being given hope through his continued impact.

Police Investigation And Club Response

West Midlands Police confirmed they launched a thorough investigation into the circulating video. A 14-year-old boy handed himself in on Sunday and will be spoken with in due course. The force expressed understanding of the outrage caused in the community and to the victim's family, stating they are keeping them updated and working closely with both football clubs.

Coventry City FC issued a strongly worded statement condemning the shameful behavior. The club made it clear that it does not tolerate offensive behavior and will liaise with authorities to determine the appropriate course of action. They acknowledged the footage and the upset it caused, promising to work with the relevant parties to ensure accountability.

Support From Fans And Past Precedent

Since the clash, more than £1,000 has been donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation by Coventry City fans. Many supporters left heartfelt messages, refusing to let the actions of one person define their community. They demonstrated love and solidarity, ensuring the incident was met with compassion rather than further hatred.

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Gemma asked the public not to direct hatred toward the teenager, hoping instead that he learns from his mistakes. Behind the photograph is a little boy who was loved beyond measure and a family who miss him every day. This is not the first time Bradley was used in such a manner, with a previous incident in 2023 involving Sheffield Wednesday supporter Dale Houghton. Houghton received a 12-week suspended prison sentence and 200 hours of unpaid work for similar actions.

Gemma concluded her statement by asking that the photograph be remembered for what it truly represents. She wants the world to see her beautiful little boy enjoying one of the happiest days of his life, with the biggest smile on his face. That is how she wants the world to remember him, alongside her #CancerHasNoColours message of hope and unity.