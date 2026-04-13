Bradley Walsh in the Running for Strictly Come Dancing Host, Facing Dilemma Over Gladiators

Bradley Walsh is reportedly a frontrunner to host Strictly Come Dancing, but could face a dilemma as he also presents Gladiators with his son. Filming for The Chase has been paused, freeing up his schedule, however, the BBC might not want him on two big Saturday night shows.

Speculation is mounting that Bradley Walsh , a familiar face on British television, is in the running to become the next host of the popular dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing . The news follows reports that filming for The Chase , a show Walsh has presented since 2009, has been temporarily halted, potentially freeing up his schedule. This development has fueled speculation that Walsh is a prime candidate to replace the previous hosts. However, the situation presents a potential dilemma for Walsh, as he is also the co-host of another major Saturday night show, Gladiators , alongside his son Barney Walsh. TV insiders are pondering whether the BBC would allow him to helm two high-profile primetime shows. The prospect of hosting Strictly Come Dancing , a coveted role, could force him to choose between the career opportunities of his son and a new role.

The potential opportunity presents complex considerations for Walsh. He has a close relationship with his son Barney, and has been instrumental in his career development. If Walsh takes on the Strictly Come Dancing role, it could mean having to step away from Gladiators, a show that has propelled Barney into the spotlight. Reports indicate that producers favor a presenter who is closely associated with a show and its brand. The BBC may prefer to avoid one presenter hosting multiple major entertainment programs on its network. The decision could be pivotal, weighing the allure of a prestigious role against the potential impact on his son’s career. Beyond the shows themselves, Walsh has a demanding schedule, which includes hosting Blankety Blank and Egypt's Cosmic Code. The Chase alone requires him to film a significant number of episodes throughout the year. The situation highlights the challenges faced by popular television personalities who juggle multiple commitments.

The competition for the Strictly Come Dancing hosting role is reportedly intense. Alongside Walsh, Rylan Clark and Johannes Radebe, a professional dancer on the show, are also being considered. Reports suggest producers are leaning towards a male presenter to follow in the footsteps of Bruce Forsyth, returning to the show's tradition of having a male and female main host. The contenders are expected to undergo screen tests in the coming weeks. The successful candidate will co-host the BBC One show with a female presenter. Other contenders being considered include Emma Willis and Zoe Ball. Emma recently took over from Zoe on BBC Radio 2, who expressed her interest in the hosting job, having previously hosted Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two. This suggests a desire to bring in well-known faces associated with the BBC to the new format. The announcement of the new hosts is anticipated to be a major event in the television calendar, capturing the attention of millions of viewers across the UK.





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