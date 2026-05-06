Bradley Walsh Likely Out of Running for Strictly Come Dancing Hosting Role Due to Tour Commitments

Recent tour announcements and scheduling conflicts suggest Bradley Walsh will not replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as host of Strictly Come Dancing.

The landscape of British television is currently abuzz with speculation regarding the future of the BBC flagship program Strictly Come Dancing . For months, fans and industry insiders have been guessing who would step into the massive shoes left by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after their departure.

One name that consistently topped the list of favorites was the charismatic Bradley Walsh. However, recent developments suggest that the sixty-five-year-old presenter has effectively removed himself from contention. The reason for this shift is a scheduling conflict of significant proportions. Bradley has officially announced his involvement in The Prat Pack's Back reunion tour, a series of live performances that will span the month of September.

This tour includes seventeen dates across the United Kingdom, kicking off in Edinburgh on September second and concluding at the prestigious London Palladium on September twenty-sixth. The timing of this tour is particularly problematic because the production cycle for Strictly Come Dancing traditionally begins in mid-September. This period is critical for any host as it involves intense rehearsals, promotional campaigns, and the filming of pre-recorded segments.

A source close to the situation noted that the tour demands Bradley's full presence as he is part of a foursome alongside Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale, and Shane Richie. Because the act relies on the chemistry of all four performers, there is no possibility of him missing shows to fulfill BBC duties. Given that there are only four days off during the entire tour, it is virtually impossible for him to balance both commitments.

The fact that tickets have already gone on sale indicates that the tour is a priority, making it highly unlikely that a surprise announcement regarding his role as a host is imminent. The search for the new face of Strictly has been described as a high-stakes operation characterized by intense secrecy. The BBC reportedly summoned nine shortlisted candidates to a hidden location in London for comprehensive dress rehearsals.

These tryouts were not merely about the ability to read a teleprompter but focused on interpersonal chemistry, humor, and the ability to manage the live energy of the show. To maintain absolute confidentiality, every participant was required to sign a strict non-disclosure agreement. Among the hopefuls who underwent these tests were other prominent figures such as Rylan Clark, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Angela Scanlon, and Alex Jones.

The production team is desperate to get the show back on track after a period of transition, making the choice of the new hosting duo a pivotal decision for the network. While the hosting drama unfolds, the show has also been undergoing a significant overhaul of its professional dance cast. Recent months saw a brutal cull where several established dancers, including Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez, were let go.

This cast shake-up has left many wondering who would remain. Fortunately, the BBC has now confirmed the returning line-up. Dianne Buswell, who showed immense strength by competing during her pregnancy, will return following the birth of her son Bowden. Amy Dowden is also set to make a comeback after a premature exit in the previous series.

Other returning professionals include Julian Caillon, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, and several others. Furthermore, the production has teased the arrival of brand new professional dancers for the 2026 season, while the judging panel consisting of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas remains intact. Adding to the complexity of Bradley's schedule is his existing portfolio of television work.

Although there were rumors that his beloved quiz show The Chase had been paused for at least a year to accommodate potential new ventures, he remains one of the busiest men in media. His current roster includes hosting duties for Gladiators, Blankety Blank, and the historical series Egypt's Cosmic Code for Sky History. His versatility and appeal across different demographics made him an ideal candidate for the BBC, but the reality of his professional commitments has created a barrier.

As the deadline for the new season approaches, the focus shifts back to the remaining shortlist of candidates, as the BBC hopes to finally announce who will lead the nation in its favorite dancing competition





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