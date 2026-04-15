Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick Steps Out in Los Angeles with Husband

Former child star Maureen McCormick, known for her role as Marcia Brady, was spotted on a casual power walk with her husband Michael Cummings in Los Angeles, showcasing their enduring affection despite efforts to maintain a low profile.

Maureen McCormick, the iconic actress best known for her role as Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch , was recently photographed enjoying a low-key outing in Los Angeles. The 69-year-old star was seen on a power walk through her neighborhood with her husband of 41 years, Michael Cummings . McCormick, aiming for discretion, donned a face mask, cap, and sunglasses, a choice likely influenced by the sunny California weather and a desire to avoid unwanted attention.

Despite her efforts to remain incognito, the deep affection between the couple was evident as they held hands, just days after celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 16. Their stroll included a brief pause to chat with a female friend who was apparently selling eyeglasses on the street. McCormick and Cummings engaged in a friendly conversation and examined the merchandise, though they ultimately left without making a purchase. McCormick's attire for the walk was sporty and casual, featuring a gray sweatshirt, pink Lululemon shorts layered over gray leggings, and Hoka sneakers, projecting a relaxed and comfortable demeanor. The former child star has been candid about the personal battles she faced during and after her rise to fame. In her memoir, she revealed the significant struggles with substance abuse that plagued her, particularly following the end of The Brady Bunch. She has spoken openly about how Cummings played a pivotal role in her recovery, even presenting her with an ultimatum that led to her getting sober. Their enduring marriage, which began in 1985 during the height of her addiction, is a testament to their commitment and hard work. McCormick and Cummings have emphasized the importance of humor, letting go of trivialities, and prioritizing their love for each other as cornerstones of their successful long-term relationship. They consider their union a precious gift and acknowledge the considerable effort required to maintain such a strong bond over decades. McCormick, who became a household name at just 13 years old, portrayed the relatable and popular Marcia Brady for five seasons. Her on-screen persona as the wholesome eldest daughter resonated with millions. After the show's conclusion, she continued to appear in various Brady Bunch spin-offs and guest-starred in numerous television series and films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. However, the cancellation of the beloved sitcom also marked a challenging period in her life, leading to her struggles with addiction that threatened her career and personal relationships. Cummings, also a respected figure in the entertainment industry, has had a notable career in television and film, with appearances in shows like Criminal Minds and Fresh Off the Boat. The couple's ability to navigate significant personal challenges and emerge with a strong, loving partnership continues to be an inspiration





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