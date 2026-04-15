Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick Steps Out in Low-Profile Stroll with Husband

Former child star Maureen McCormick, 69, was spotted on a power walk in Los Angeles with her husband of 41 years, Michael Cummings. Dressed in a mask, cap, and sunglasses, McCormick maintained a discreet appearance during the outing, which occurred shortly after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. The Brady Bunch actress has previously spoken openly about overcoming substance abuse challenges and the strength of her long-term marriage.

Maureen McCormick, the actress once synonymous with teenage stardom as Marcia Brady, was recently photographed enjoying a leisurely power walk in her Los Angeles neighborhood with her husband of 41 years, Michael Cummings . At 69 years old, McCormick opted for a discreet ensemble, including a full face mask, cap, and sunglasses, seemingly to shield herself from the California sun and perhaps avoid unwanted attention.

Despite her efforts to remain incognito, the couple’s enduring affection was evident as they walked hand-in-hand, just days after celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 16th. During their stroll on March 26th, McCormick and Cummings encountered a female friend who appeared to be selling eyeglasses on the street. The pair paused to examine the merchandise and engage in a brief conversation, though they ultimately departed without making a purchase. McCormick, dressed in sporty attire including a gray sweatshirt, pink Lululemon shorts over gray leggings, and Hoka sneakers, presented a casual and athletic appearance. This outing follows her candid discussions about the personal struggles she faced during and after her iconic role on The Brady Bunch. McCormick has been open about her battle with substance abuse, particularly in the early years of her marriage to Cummings. She has shared that her husband gave her a significant ultimatum, forcing her to choose between her addiction and their relationship, a pivotal moment that led to her sobriety. Their union, which began in 1985 during the peak of her addiction, has persevered through numerous challenges. Late last year, McCormick and Cummings spoke to People magazine about the dedication required to maintain their long-lasting marriage, describing it as a 'lifetime deal' that has demanded 'a lot of work' and a strong sense of humor. Cummings emphasized the importance of not taking things too seriously, letting go, and prioritizing love for one another. McCormick echoed these sentiments, highlighting the necessity of celebrating their differences and acknowledging the significant effort invested in reaching their current stage of relationship contentment. She expressed profound gratitude for their partnership, stating their bond is 'better than ever.' McCormick's rise to fame began at the tender age of 13 when she portrayed the beloved Marcia Brady in the classic 1970s sitcom. Her portrayal of the popular and attractive eldest daughter resonated with audiences for five seasons before the show concluded in 1974. She subsequently reprised her role in various Brady Bunch spin-offs and made guest appearances in numerous television series and films throughout the 70s and 80s. However, the show's cancellation coincided with a period of severe substance abuse that significantly impacted her career and nearly ended her marriage. Her 2008 memoir detailed the critical juncture where Cummings issued his ultimatum, serving as the catalyst for her recovery. Michael Cummings, McCormick's husband, has also had a notable career in acting, appearing in television shows such as Criminal Minds, Fresh Off the Boat, and films including Miracle on Ice and Drop-Out Father





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Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick Steps Out in Los Angeles with HusbandFormer child star Maureen McCormick, known for her role as Marcia Brady, was spotted on a casual power walk with her husband Michael Cummings in Los Angeles, showcasing their enduring affection despite efforts to maintain a low profile.

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