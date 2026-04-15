Brain-Bending Triangle Puzzle on The 1% Club Leaves Finalists Empty-Handed, Are You Smarter Than Them?

Two finalists on ITV's The 1% Club failed to win a £95,000 prize due to a complex triangle counting question. The show, hosted by Lee Mack, is known for its difficult puzzles, and another recent cipher-based question eliminated a third of contestants. The article explores these challenging brain teasers and tests readers' own problem-solving abilities.

A particularly challenging visual puzzle on the popular quiz show The 1% Club has resurfaced, leaving viewers and contestants alike contemplating its difficulty. In a previously aired episode, now circulating online, finalists Christopher and Scott faced a daunting question involving a diagram of a triangle containing numerous smaller triangles.

Host Lee Mack presented the image and posed the seemingly simple query: How many triangles are present in this picture? With a strict 30-second time limit, the intricate arrangement of overlapping triangles proved to be a significant hurdle. Both contestants ultimately failed to provide the correct answer, resulting in them forfeiting the chance to win the substantial £95,000 prize. The host eventually revealed that there were, in fact, 18 triangles within the image. Christopher, whose guess was eight, acknowledged his oversight, admitting he clearly had not accounted for all the shapes. Scott, however, came remarkably close, estimating 19 triangles, illustrating the fine margin of error on such a complex puzzle. He described his struggle, noting that he found himself repeatedly counting the same triangles due to the diagram's intricate nature. This is not an isolated incident for The 1% Club, a show renowned for its escalating difficulty and its mission to identify the top one percent of intellects. Earlier in the same season, a different question stumped a significant portion of the in-studio participants. For a question designed to eliminate 50% of players, contestants were given a cipher-based puzzle. The prompt stated: If TRUE is 1234 and LOVE is 7654, what bird is 5371324? This riddle, requiring participants to decipher a numerical-to-alphabetical code, proved to be too much for a third of the 100 new contestants competing for a potential £100,000 prize. Upon the expiry of the 30-second timer, two participants were eliminated, and an additional twenty players resorted to using their single ‘pass’ token, signifying their inability to solve the puzzle within the allotted time. Lee Mack then unveiled the solution: VULTURE. By substituting the numbers with their corresponding letters based on the provided examples, the word VULTURE emerged. One contestant, Matt, who opted to use his pass, later commented on the puzzle. He admitted to having no initial idea how to approach it but confessed that the answer became remarkably clear to him only after the time had run out, a sentiment likely shared by many who watched the segment. The 1% Club, which premiered in April 2022, has since aired 62 episodes across five series, consistently delivering brain-teasing challenges. The show continues to captivate audiences with its demanding questions and the pursuit of identifying true mental prowess. The 1% Club is broadcast on Saturdays on ITV1 and is also available for streaming on ITVX





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The 1% Club Lee Mack Quiz Show Brain Teaser Puzzle

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