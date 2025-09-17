Brain Tumour Survivor Becomes Research Advocate

🎗️ A young girl's diagnosis of a brain tumor drastically changed her life, leaving her with lifelong side effects. Years later, she now uses her experience to advocate for research that could help others.

Kat Watson-Wood's life changed forever when she was just four years old. A tangerine-sized tumour at the base of her brain led to a devastating diagnosis and a long road to recovery. Major surgery, intensive radiotherapy, and years of hormone medication followed, leaving her with lifelong side effects. While her friends started primary school, Kat faced a different kind of challenge, one that continues to shape her life even today.

\Decades later, Kat, now 37 and living in Bury with her husband Matt, remains cancer-free. However, she lives with the enduring consequences of her childhood treatment. She uses a wheelchair for mobility, experiences cognitive difficulties, and battles fatigue. Despite these challenges, Kat has shown incredible resilience. She worked as a nurse, later retrained as an IT executive, and is now a patient representative for BRAINatomy, a groundbreaking research project funded by Cancer Research UK, Stand Up to Cancer, and Stand Up To Cancer USA. \The BRAINatomy project investigates the long-term side effects of radiotherapy on children with brain tumours. Kat's role as a patient representative ensures that the research directly addresses the lived experiences of those affected by this challenging treatment. She actively participates in meetings with researchers at The Christie, The University of Manchester, and teams in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and Groningen, Netherlands, contributing valuable insights and advocating for improved care for future patients. Kat's story is a powerful testament to the human spirit's ability to overcome adversity. She uses her experiences to raise awareness and support research that could prevent others from enduring the same struggles she faces





