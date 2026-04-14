Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After Unconventional Home Remedy Attempt

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville landed in the hospital after attempting to clear her sinuses with a garlic clove, following a viral TikTok trend. This incident adds to a series of health setbacks including a surgery to remove ruptured breast implants and a battle with facial disfigurement, costing her a substantial amount of money and affecting her personal life.

Brandi Glanville , the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, recently found herself in the hospital following a series of health setbacks. In a candid revelation on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the 53-year-old shared that she turned to a peculiar home remedy in an attempt to alleviate a cold contracted from her son, Jake, 18. Inspired by a TikTok video, Glanville decided to insert a clove of garlic into her ear, believing it would help clear her sinuses. The experiment, however, took an unexpected turn. 'It really went down further and I had to go to urgent care the next day and get it taken out,' she confessed. 'I was just trying to clear my sinuses. It’s online. Don’t listen to people online or TikTok or Instagram or Twitter or Facebook,' she added, cautioning others against following unverified advice found online. This incident underscores the potential dangers of relying on unproven remedies, especially those promoted on social media platforms.

Following the garlic incident, Glanville's health woes have persisted. She underwent a 'life-saving' surgery earlier this year to remove ruptured breast implants, a procedure performed by Dr. Ariel Ourian. The implants, which she had for approximately 18 years, had reportedly leaked and caused a multitude of issues. Furthermore, Glanville has been battling a facial disfigurement, which she attributes to a parasite contracted in Morocco in 2023 during the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club 2. The resulting infection led to significant facial disfigurement, costing her around $200,000 in attempts to find a solution. Glanville's health challenges have taken a significant toll on her personal and professional life. She has been open about the impact of her health struggles, sharing that she has lost her confidence and feels as though she has lost various aspects of her life, including her job, reputation, and appearance. Her health battle has also had a significant impact on her personal relationships, with the star revealing that she hasn't had sex in the past three years due to a lack of confidence attributed to her health struggles. The combination of these issues highlights the complex challenges that Glanville has been dealing with.

Speaking to TMZ, Glanville explained that the situation involved 'definitely a parasite' and completely ruptured implants, which led to silicone in her lymph nodes. She also shared that the silicone in her lymph nodes prevented her face from healing from the infection. Glanville underwent surgery with Dr. Ourian to have her ruptured implants replaced in an attempt to rectify some of the issues. The surgery was considered 'life-saving.' While she feels better since the surgery, Glanville maintains that a parasite remains the primary source of her health issues. The reality star has been paying out-of-pocket for medical specialists, including infectious disease doctors and rheumatologists. She revealed she sought help from 21 doctors and spent $200,000 on medical expenses. The star was last seen on TV in season one of Peacock's The Traitors in 2023. This ongoing health battle has significantly impacted her life, showcasing the complexities of chronic illness and the challenges of finding effective treatment and restoring one's well-being





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