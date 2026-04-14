Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After Using Garlic Remedy, Amidst Ongoing Health Battles

Former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville landed in the hospital after attempting to treat a cold with garlic, further complicating her ongoing health struggles, including issues stemming from ruptured breast implants and a facial infection.

Brandi Glanville , the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has recently faced another health scare, leading to a hospital visit. The incident stems from Glanville's attempt to self-treat a cold she contracted from her son, Jake, 18, using an unconventional method inspired by a TikTok video. Seeking to clear her sinuses, Glanville decided to insert a clove of garlic into her ear. This unorthodox remedy, however, backfired significantly, necessitating a trip to urgent care to have the garlic removed. Glanville has since cautioned against blindly following medical advice found online, specifically mentioning TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. She admitted on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, that the garlic was initially placed in her nostril but was moved to her ear due to skin irritation from a recent laser treatment. The experience underscores the potential dangers of relying on unverified information and home remedies found on social media platforms.

This latest health setback adds to a series of medical challenges Glanville has been navigating. She previously underwent a 'life-saving' surgery to address ruptured breast implants, a condition that had been present for approximately 18 years. The ruptured implants were found to be blocking her lymph nodes, impeding her body's ability to heal from a facial infection she contracted in Morocco in 2023. This infection, which Glanville claims was caused by a parasite, led to a significant facial disfigurement, costing her around $200,000 in attempts to correct the issue. Speaking with TMZ, she explained that her implants were 'completely ruptured' and the silicone had spread throughout her lymph nodes. This, she believes, was a contributing factor to the lack of healing in her face. Glanville has also revealed that this health battle has had a profound impact on her personal and professional life, affecting her confidence and leading to a sense of loss across various aspects of her life, including her job, reputation, and appearance. She emphasized the financial strain of her health battle, having consulted with numerous specialists, including infectious disease doctors and rheumatologists.

The recent surgery with Dr. Ariel Ourian involved the removal of the ruptured implants and the placement of new ones. While Glanville reports feeling better since the surgery, she continues to maintain that a parasite is the primary cause of her ongoing health issues. She has invested a substantial amount of money in seeking medical help and addressing the various health complications she's faced. The entire ordeal has left her feeling disheartened about her personal relationships and she said that it has destroyed her personal and professional life. The incident involving the garlic highlights a pattern of making decisions without sound medical advice. Glanville's health journey continues to be a focal point, as she seeks to determine the root cause of her ailments and find a long-term solution. Glanville has spent around $200,000 trying to fix her face and she feels that her ongoing health battle has destroyed her personal and professional life. Glanville was last seen on TV in season one of Peacock's The Traitors in 2023





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