Brandi Glanville Slams LeAnn Rimes Over Jaw Procedure Post, Citing Content Copying

Brandi Glanville criticizes LeAnn Rimes for sharing a clip of her jaw release procedure, hinting at a content creation style mimicry. The feud is rooted in the affair between Rimes and Glanville's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Brandi Glanville has voiced her criticism of LeAnn Rimes for sharing a clip of herself undergoing a jaw release procedure. Glanville, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, implied that Rimes was perhaps mimicking her content creation style by documenting the medical treatment on social media . This critique stems from a complex history between the two women, as Rimes was involved in an affair with Glanville's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian , nearly two decades ago.

The affair occurred on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights, leading to Cibrian's divorce from Glanville after eight years of marriage. Cibrian and Rimes later married in April 2011. \During her Unfiltered podcast, Glanville, aged 53, questioned the singer's judgment in posting the video, which showed Rimes in what appeared to be significant pain. Glanville, who also suffers from TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder), suggested that Rimes' decision to publicize the procedure was reminiscent of her own social media practices. Glanville stated on the podcast, I just don't know why you share that, referencing Rimes' clip. The shared clip captured Rimes, 43, visibly emotional during the jaw realignment, marveling at the tension she had been holding. Garry Lineham, the professional who performed the procedure, explained that the strong reaction stemmed from stress, a factor that can impact various health conditions. Glanville's cohost, James Maas, attempted to provide context by mentioning that Rimes has been documenting her health journey, but Glanville's response included the comment Oh, like me, suggesting that she felt Rimes was copying her. \The underlying tension between Glanville and Rimes is rooted in the past relationship. Glanville wrote in an opinion piece for The Sun in July 2021 that she learned of the affair through news reports, including video footage of Cibrian and Rimes. She recounted the emotional turmoil she experienced as a result, including a sense of betrayal, shock, and grief. Glanville admitted that she had previously suspected Cibrian of being unfaithful, noticing chemistry with his co-stars. The situation involved broken promises and deep emotional wounds that continue to affect Glanville, as the affair drastically altered her life and family dynamics. Glanville, in her piece, said of the former romance, Eddie and I were together for 13 years and married for eight. We always promised each other that we would never get a divorce and that we’d love each other when we were old





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