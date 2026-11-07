Brandon Hall Launches GoFundMe for Sixth Child Amid Off-Grid Life

Former child actor Brandon Hall seeks funds to support his growing family in Arkansas after embracing a vow of poverty and off-grid living.

Brandon Hall, the former child actor best known for his role as Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 film The Little Rascals , has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his expanding family. Hall and his wife, Jill, are currently awaiting the birth of their sixth child while residing in a camper van in Mountain View, Arkansas. The actor, who recently turned 41, stated that the fundraiser is intended to cover overdue bills and prepare for the arrival of the new baby, who is expected in less than a month.

Fundraiser Details and Financial Goal

Brandon Hall opened the donation page with the explicit statement that it has been six years since he previously self-cancelled his public profile, and he avoided seeking financial aid during that period. He explained that while the family moved onto their new land in record time, he is short on materials needed to make the camper van fully functional. The funds raised will specifically address overdue expenses for phone service, propane for the camper, and an unexpected electric hookup service fee.

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As of Saturday afternoon, the campaign had already raised $15,036, significantly exceeding Hall's initial goal of $2,000. In his post, Hall expressed hope to finalize all preparations on the new property over the next two weeks. He noted that this stability would allow him to take on some work to generate income before the baby arrives, acknowledging that while times are hard for everyone, he is asking for charity to help where he can.

Off-Grid Living and Vow of Poverty

Hall, who legally changed his name to Bug Hall-Barnett to include his stepfather Mark Barnett, has previously described himself as a radical Catholic extremist living under a vow of poverty. In January, he told the Daily Mail that he had given up the money earned as a child star, donating his savings and most of his belongings. He described their lifestyle as living off-the-grid with no electricity, relying only on well water and a generator for power.

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The actor claimed that his only regular bills were for gas to power the generator, fuel for their car, and cell phones for him and his wife. He maintained that his goal was to maintain a life as free of any need for a traditional income as possible. Hall stated that if a financial need arose, he would take odd jobs for cash to fulfill that specific need, rather than seeking permanent employment.

Family Dynamics and Controversial Remarks

The Hall-Barnett family consists of five existing children, with the sixth on the way. In 2024, Hall sparked public outrage by referring to his fifth child, his first son, as his heir. He controversially described his four daughters as dishwashers, a remark that drew widespread criticism and attention from the public. Despite the controversy, Hall remains committed to his radical lifestyle choices and homeschooling methods.

Hall has stated that he will strongly discourage his children from attending college, calling formal education mostly nonsense. He rejected the idea of working a meaningless job making widgets to entertain or distract people. His decision to raise his large family in a camper van reflects his desire to remove his family from what he perceives as a superficial societal structure.

Acting Career and Recent Projects

Brandon Hall first gained fame as a child actor, playing the iconic role of Alfalfa in Steven Spielberg's 1994 adaptation of The Little Rascals . Following this breakout role, he appeared in films such as The Big Green (1995), The Stupids (1996), and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997). He also starred in the Disney Channel series Get a Clue in 2002, establishing himself as a recognizable face in family entertainment.

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As he transitioned to adult roles, Hall appeared in television series including Charmed , CSI: Miami , Castle , Criminal Minds , and Cold Case . He also worked behind the camera as a writer and producer, co-creating and starring in the 2020 film This Is the Year , which featured Selena Gomez as an executive producer. His most recent Hollywood project was the 2024 film Cabrini , marking a continued presence in the industry despite his radical lifestyle shift.