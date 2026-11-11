Brandon Holguin Sentenced to Five Years for Labor Trafficking of Teen

Brandon Holguin was sentenced to five years in prison for labor trafficking a 14-year-old boy and furnishing him Adderall, prosecutors said.

A 27-year-old California man, Brandon Holguin, was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for labor trafficking a 14-year-old boy, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said Holguin used the middle schooler to prepare second-hand clothing for his online resale business, supplied him with Adderall, and then dumped him on the side of a Los Angeles freeway in May 2025.

The case followed a search that drew wireless emergency alerts and scent dogs after the boy's family reported him missing. The Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station had shared details of that search online. Holguin, who lives in a $1.4 million home in Thousand Oaks, pleaded no contest before being sentenced.

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How Holguin Allegedly Lured and Controlled the Teen

Prosecutors said Holguin lured the boy into labor exploitation by first meeting him at a thrift store several months before the abduction. The DA's office said Holguin offered 'false promises to help him' over the phone, through text messages, and in person.

On May 2, Holguin allegedly lured the child to his car and trafficked him through multiple cities in the Los Angeles area. Officials said Holguin coerced the boy into handing over his personal belongings, including family jewelry and his cell phone.

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Prosecutors said Holguin then drove the boy to a motel room, where he furnished him with Adderall, an amphetamine prescribed to help people focus. After the boy became ill from the pills, authorities said Holguin forced him to work late into the night preparing hundreds of clothing items for online resale.

Charges, Plea and the Restitution Order

Holguin was convicted of one felony count each of human trafficking for labor, child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and furnishing a minor a controlled substance. He entered a plea of no contest to the charges, according to prosecutors.

Holguin was taken into custody on May 9 following an investigation by police. The Los Angeles Police Department rescued the teenager and reunited him with his family, prosecutors stated. The court also ordered Holguin to pay $4,300 in restitution for what prosecutors described as depriving the victim of his possessions.

Holguin will serve the five-year term at a state prison. Prosecutors said the sentence applies to all of the convicted felony counts in the case.

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District Attorney Hochman Praises Investigators

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said his office secured justice in the case and held Holguin accountable for the harm he caused to a minor, his family, and their community. Hochman described the crimes as labor trafficking of a child who was made to take an amphetamine so he could work all night.

Hochman credited Deputy-in-Charge Ryann Gerber Jorban and Deputy District Attorney Alice Kurs of the Labor Justice Unit for their work on the prosecution. He also thanked the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Taskforce for their investigation.

Hochman specifically recognized LASD Detective Salvador Ponce for immediately identifying the case as labor trafficking, which he said led to its successful prosecution.